Aaron Glenn Has A Wild Amount Of Faith In Geno Smith

Maybe get to the playoffs before throwing around the term "promised land."

New York Jets fans know as well as anyone that there's usually not much of a reason to have hope going into a new NFL season, but head coach Aaron Glenn is fired up about the team's new quarterback, Geno Smith.

No, there's not a new Geno Smith in the league. He's talking about the former Raider who had his fewest passing yards since 2021 and led the league in interceptions last season, and is returning for his second stint with the Jets.

Let's hear him out.

"I just feel like he’s the guy that’s going to lead us to the promised land," Glenn said, per The New York Post.

Whoa… let's maybe slow our roll a little bit.

I mean, there's no reason a quarterback can't have a renaissance. Former Jet Sam Darnold is a Super Bowl champion just a couple of years after his career as a starter had been read its last rites a few years ago.

Buuuuuut…

Before we start talking about the promised land, how about we just get to the playoffs?

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Hell, how about we just have a season over .500?

Sure, Glenn is doing the right thing by publicly backing his guy, but doesn't it start to feel like it's getting laid on a little thick?

I think so, but Glenn did have a good point, and that is that sometimes you want a QB with a chip on his shoulder.

"There’s something about a quarterback with a chip on his shoulder," Glenn said. "He’s proven a lot in this league, especially when you take the time when he was in Seattle. He fits exactly what we’re trying to do… I think he’s a perfect guy to do exactly what we’re going to do, especially when we can run the ball the way that we can run it. Now, be able to add some play action. I think he’s perfect for that."

Alright, that kind of optimism can be infectious, but the Jets are going to need it to spread like the plague.