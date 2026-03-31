Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel Defends TreVeyon Henderson For Supporting Jaden Ivey — But With Some Conditions

Vrabel wants everyone to feel comfortable to share their opinions and beliefs but they must also be inclusive which puts limitations on opinions and beliefs

PHOENIX — The controversy stirred by the Chicago Bulls when they released guard Jaden Ivey on Monday after he voiced opposition to gay pride events spread to social media throughout the day as, shockingly, people took sides on the matter.

That bled over to the NFL, where New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson defended Ivey by quoting the Bible.

TreVeyon Henderson Speaks Up For Ivey

Henderson put the story on social media and replied directly from Scripture: "Blessed are those who are persecuted for righteousness' sake, for theirs is the kingdom of heave," Henderson wrote, quoting Matthew 5:10.

Henderson obviously believes Ivey is being persecuted for espousing righteousness.

Well, that put Henderson in the crosshairs of some NFL media who took his message of support directly to coach Mike Vrabel, asking him at the NFL annual meeting on Tuesday his thoughts on Henderson's stance.

And to be fair, the question to Vrabel at the AFC coaches' breakfast was in the context of asking the coach what the line between conduct detrimental to the team and a player expressing his opinions and world view is for the New England Patriots.

"I think there's a fine line," Vrabel said. "I'll tell you, I love TreVeyon. I love the person. He cares deeply about our team. He cares deeply about his faith. He cares deeply about his family. His wife. The people in our building.

"And so, I want them to be able to express what they believe in their heart and in their mind. But also, I want to make sure that they're educated. We want to be inclusive. Everything we want to do wants to provide an environment for people to feel comfortable.

"But also to share their personal beliefs and, also, we represent the team and we represent the organization."

Vrabel's Support For Henderson Conditional

"I think there's a fine line," Vrabel said. "I'll tell you, I love TreVeyon. I love the person. He cares deeply about our team. He cares deeply about his faith. He cares deeply about his family. His wife. The people in our building.

"And so, I want them to be able to express what they believe in their heart and in their mind. But also, I want to make sure that they're educated. We want to be inclusive. Everything we want to do wants to provide an environment for people to feel comfortable.

"But also to share their personal beliefs and, also, we represent the team and we represent the organization."

There's a lot to unpack here.

So it is true that every player, coach, everyone getting a paycheck from a team or workplace represents that team or workplace. Henderson represents the New England Patriots.

But … to suggest defending a fellow Christian falls into the possibility of not representing the team well is troubling. It would put Henderson in the same company with Patriots employees that get busted for DUI or shoplifting or doing some other disreputable thing.

Henderson Needs Education?

Henderson's reaction was none of that. He was sharing his faith as the United States Constitution gives him that right.

Secondly, the education part.

Vrabel wants to make sure Henderson is educated about what he's saying, his opinion and perhaps how other people feel. This raises the suggestion that Henderson isn't educated on the subject.

So he needs indoctrination to get him in line? Really?

It's interesting that even in basically supporting Henderson – because he's a good player, good citizen, good husband, good man of faith and has a right to express himself – Vrabel couldn't just leave it at that.

He had to raise the possibility Henderson might be somehow wrong because supporting another athlete that doesn't embrace gay pride is not "inclusive."