Chicago Bulls Waive Jaden Ivey Hours After He Took An Opposing Stance To Pride Events With A Social Media Post

The ongoing push to implement Pride Nights and LGBT-related events across professional sports has raised serious questions about the role of sexual politics at live sporting events.

Less than two months since joining the Chicago Bulls via trade, former fifth-overall pick Jaden Ivey, 24, has been released by the team, with the apparent final straw coming Monday after Ivey posted a lengthy Instagram rant that, at one point, called out the NBA’s LGBT initiatives through its Pride Night events.

Ivey, a star at Purdue for two years before becoming an NBA lottery pick, played just four games for the Bulls after his trade from Detroit. He was shut down for the season on March 26 because of a knee injury.

READ: Detroit Pistons Guard Jaden Ivey Shares Gospel In Postgame Interviews: Time To 'Wake Up'

The Bulls waived Ivey hours after he posted the more than 40-minute Instagram rant, which critics online quickly condemned over his religious comments and his rejection of Pride Night, a celebration that leagues from the NHL to the NBA have openly embraced.

In his Instagram video, Ivey said: "The world proclaims LGBTQ, right? They proclaim Pride Month, and the NBA does too. They show it to the world. They say, ‘Come join us for Pride Month, to celebrate unrighteousness.’"

A statement from the team read:

"The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has waived guard Jaden Ivey due to conduct detrimental to the team."

Dismissing a player over a religious stance tied to social participation has become a growing concern in American sports.

READ: Chicago Blackhawks To Forego Pride Jerseys Over Concern For Russian Players' Safety

Athletes who refuse to take part in LGBT-related events have increasingly seen their public image targeted, including during the NHL’s Pride Night controversy, when players and teams such as the Chicago Blackhawks faced heavy backlash for declining to participate.

Most recently, in 2023, Russian players declined to wear Pride Night-related pregame jerseys because of their religious beliefs, prompting intense backlash from progressives.

The ongoing push to implement Pride Nights and LGBT-related events across professional sports has raised serious questions about the role of sexual politics at live sporting events.

Ivey, seemingly taking this stand because of his strong Christian faith, has clearly not supported the values promoted by these events.

While critics may condemn Ivey, he is openly taking a stand rooted in religious conviction. But for seemingly that reason, the Bulls are now openly cutting ties with him.

Ivey has been outspoken about his faith in Jesus and has used his platform for evangelism. In March 2024, following a strong outing with the Pistons, Ivey emphasized his commitment to embracing Jesus in his own life.

"First, I just want to say that. That Jesus is the way, the truth, the life," Ivey started.

All eyes were on the 22-year-old after he delivered a Herculean performance against Brooklyn. Rather than soak in the attention, Ivey shifted the spotlight to his beliefs.

"And to any of, you know, in the world that’s hearing this message, the kingdom of heaven is near," Ivey added. "Jesus is coming back, and we all have to repent for our sins. And then we have to put our faith in Jesus. He will come back. When you least expect it. You know, it’s time to wake up, if you haven’t put your faith in Jesus Christ."

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