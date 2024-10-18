New York Governor Kathy Hochul Unloads Cringe Fest Ahead Of WNBA Final

The WNBA season could wrap up on Friday night with the New York Liberty holding a 2-1 lead over the Minnesota Lynx, and if you thought New York Governor Kathy Hochul was going to pass up an opportunity to make things about her in cringe-inducing fashion, you'd be incorrect.

Ahead of the game, Hochul sent her best to the Liberty, but instead of just saying that the way most people would she posted a video — mostly of herself — that is likely to make you scrunch your face up like Butt-Head of Beavis And Butt-Head fame.

Take a look…

Oh, Kathy, Kathy, Kathy… just… just why?

The slow-motion, the dribbling, the selfies, that horrible "New York! Say What?!" chant. It's all hard to watch.

Maybe Hochul is a ride-or-die Liberty fan and has been for years, although I highly doubt that. I can't figure out why politicians insist on doing things like this where they try to be like, "Hey fellow sports fans! I'm here to cheer for our team too! Hope they win a lot of games… or matches…"

People can sniff out how disingenuous it is, and it never works out for them.

We'll keep it in New York for a second. Just this week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams tried another "Fellow Sports Fans" stunt when he wore a hat with both the Mets and Yankees logos as both teams play for their respective pennants.

How did that work out for him?

He got mocked mercilessly. If it weren't for that indictment, it'd probably be the worst thing that happened to him over the last month or so.

So, politicians, on behalf of sports fans everywhere, I beg you to stop this. If you're a real fan, that's awesome. But please — for the love of God, please — stop pretending.

You're embarrassing yourself and any of us who have to watch you.