NYC Mayor Eric Adams Commits Egregious Sports Fashion Mistake, Wears Yankees AND Mets Hat

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was trying oh so hard to appeal to the baseball fans of the Big Apple, but he failed miserably.

For the first time in quite a while, the New York Mets and the New York Yankees are playing in the respective championship series for both of their leagues. The Mets are currently underway in Game 2 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Yankees take on the Cleveland Guardians later tonight.

Naturally, this has caused some excitement for people in the city that never sleeps, and Adams is no exception. During the Columbus Day parade in the city earlier today, he repped some swag with team logos.

From both franchises. In the same hat.

Look, I get the guy is trying to appeal to both sides and make sure he spotlights both teams. But I have talked to several of my co-workers who live in NYC, and they’ve all said this is a huge no-no. According to them, you pick one of those teams to root for, and your second favorite team is the franchise that beats the other one.

Read: Debate: Are Yankees And Mets Fans Allowed To Root For Each Other?

Lest you think this sentiment is unique to the brilliant minds of our OutKick staff, allow these tweets from fans to convince you otherwise.

I feel like someone in his PR department is going to get fired, or at the very least reprimanded. It looks like Adams’ attempt to please everyone ended up pleasing no one.

And there’s a life lesson in that.