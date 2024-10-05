Debate: Are Yankees And Mets Fans Allowed To Root For Each Other?

There's an ongoing debate right now on social media about whether New York Yankees and Mets fans are allowed to root for the other team to win.

The fact that this is even a question shows just how soft sports have become, as this shouldn't even be up for consideration. ESPN New York and YES Network's Michael Kay agreed as well with how outlandish it is for fans to root for both New York teams during his radio program earlier this week, after he ripped into anyone who would root for both.

HEATED DEBATE

"Is fandom different now? Why are you rooting for the Mets if you’re a Yankee fan? Are you out of your minds?" Kay asked his audience as the debate started trending across social media as Yankees and Mets fans tweeted that they were rooting for each other's success.

"All of a sudden though, Yankees and Mets fans, Kumbaya. I am not buying it!" the Yankees TV PBP broadcaster continued. "And the ones that are, they’re not real Yankee fans. If they’re just reveling in the Mets having a great win, they’re not real fans!"

One would think that the argument would have ended there, but not all fans agreed, which to me is WILD. As a diehard Yankees fan, I don't hate the Mets as much as I despise the Boston Red Sox because, obviously, they are in the American League and only one team from the AL can win it all.

But am I actively rooting for the Mets to win during the playoffs? Not really. Although another Subway Series (in which the Yankees win again) would be great and exciting, what happens if I'm rooting for the Mets on the side, and they actually advance, and my Yankees don't? I'll never hear the end of it from my Mets friends, nor do I want to see anyone else but the Yanks advance.

Think of it like this - do you really think a New York Giants fan is rooting for the New York Jets? No, they're not. Islanders and Rangers? Never would their fanbases ever.

So what's different that a younger generation of baseball fans think it's alright to cheer interchangeably for both New York teams? Whatever it is, it's not good.

