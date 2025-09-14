The New York Giants Are The NFL's Angriest Team

Two players have gotten incredibly angry on the sidelines in the first two weeks.

Is losing your temper on the sidelines of a football game okay?

It depends, but generally not. There are productive ways to express your frustration, and unproductive ones. If you are a member of the New York Giants, though, then controlling your anger is optional.

Last week, star wide receiver Malik Nabers unloaded on Daboll in what he described as two "competitive" dudes trying to figure out how to get the offense heading in the right direction.

It wasn’t the worst interaction ever, but still, you’d like to see the coach getting more respect.

Well, offensive lineman James Hudson went way above and beyond that level of anger on Sunday.

During a game against the Dallas Cowboys , Hudson committed four — yes , four — penalties on the same drive, two of which were unnecessary roughness penalties. In total, his penalties cost the Giants 40 yards, which limited them to a field goal.

This was one of his "blocking" attempts going sideways.

Daboll saw that and said, "Yeah, I can’t have that." So he did what any sensible coach would do: bench him.

For some unknown reason, Hudson took offense to that and blew a fuse because of Daboll's decision on the sideline.

My dude, chill out.

Two unnecessary roughness penalties alone are a great way to get a one-way ticket to the bench. If Hudson thinks that overboard, he’s definitely in the wrong. And he certainly has no leg to stand on when confronting Daboll.

The Giants need help in a lot of areas, and it looks like learning how to properly manage emotions is one of them.