NY Giants Find Another Way To Lose With Blocked FG Against Saints

Prior to their home game against the New Orleans Saints, New York Giants players watched a plane fly over MetLife Stadium with a banner that read: "MR. MARA ENOUGH - PLZ FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE."

Mr. Mara is Giants president, CEO and co-owner John Mara. Unfortunately for Mr. Mara, and Giants fans, the "motivational tactic" didn't quite work on the field on Sunday.

Or, maybe it did. The Giants aren't playing for anything the rest of this season, except positioning for the 2025 NFL Draft.

In that vein, their loss against the New Orleans Saints probably aided the ultimate goal of fixing the "dumpster fire."

Still, it's fascinating to see the Giants find new and creative ways to lose football games. On Sunday afternoon, the Giants looked like they would go down quietly, like they do most weeks.

They entered the fourth quarter down 14-3, seemingly plodding their way to yet another loss.

But the Giants showed a ton of fight, somewhat surprisingly, and managed to score a touchdown and convert a 2-point conversion with 4:11 left to cut it to a 14-11 Saints' lead.

Even after the Giants failed on a fourth down with less than two minutes to go, the defense forced a punt to give the offense one final chance to at least kick a field goal and send the game to overtime.

Quarterback Drew Lock and the rest of the offense did their part, setting the Giants up for a game-tying 35-yard field goal. That's, essentially, the distance of an extra point.

But the Giants did what the Giants do – screw it up. They allowed the Saints defensive line to get penetration, and New Orleans blocked the kick to seal the win.

Again, though, this is probably the better result for the Giants. At least in the long-term. In the short term, it's another loss. Not only that, but the team is 0-7 at home this year.

Yikes.

But the bright side is that the 2-11 Giants are tied with the 2-11 Las Vegas Raiders for the worst record in the NFL.

It's a strange bright side, but a bright side nonetheless. And Giants fans will take any bright side they can get right now.