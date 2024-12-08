Plane Circles MetLife Stadium With Banner Begging Giants' Owner To Fix 'Dumpster Fire' Franchise: Video

The New York Giants are one of three teams in the NFL with a 2-10 record heading into Week 14, but given the entire situation surrounding the franchise, one can easily make the argument that they are the worst franchise in the league at this point in time.

The utter failure that was the Daniel Jones experience recently came to an end. The franchise has managed one winning season since 2017, and there doesn't appear to be anything close to resembling a clear path for the Giants to quickly turn things around.

Understandably, Giants fans have had enough with the team, from both on-field and front-office perspectives, and they expressed that frustration in classic fashion on Sunday.

Leading up to the kickoff between the Giants and New Orleans Saints at MetLife Stadium, a plane flew over the stadium with a banner attached to its tail that read: "MR. MARA ENOUGH - PLZ FIX THIS DUMPSTER FIRE."

The ‘Mr. Mara’ the banner is so eloquently referring to is John Mara, the president, CEO, and co-owner of the Giants. Mara has been an executive for the Giants since 2005, so he's had some tremendous success with a pair of Super Bowl rings to his name, but those glory days feel like they were a century ago, given how terrible things have turned for New York in recent years.

As for the fan(s) paying and concocting this plan of having a plane fly over the stadium with that banner, you simply have to love it. It's safe to say that Mara and the Giants' front office have been trying as hard as they can to try and turn things around, but hey, who knows, maybe this random banner flying over the stadium ahead of a meaningless regular season game will light the fire under them that they've been lacking.

Football fans are the best.