New Orleans Police Official Urges NFL Fans To Still Attend Super Bowl LIX After Terror Attack

Published|Updated

New Orleans is set to host Super Bowl LIX on February 9, but following the deadly terror attack in the city on New Year's Day, many fans may be on the fence about attending the big game. This has led authorities in The Crescent City to already start promoting not only the event but also just how safe New Orleans will be for the Super Bowl.

Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the attacker who drove a pickup truck into a crowd on Bourbon Street killing at least 15 people, was killed after exchanging gunfire with police early Wednesday morning.

New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick joined ‘Fox & Friends’ on Thursday morning and urged anyone planning to attend this year's Super Bowl that they should continue with those plans. She referenced the recent Taylor Swift shows at the Superdome as examples of the safety in and around the stadium that will host the Super Bowl.

"They should plan on coming," Kirkpatrick told Fox News. "Like the Sugar Bowl today will be held this afternoon. We here in New Orleans have proven time in and time out that we can provide safe environments. Look at Taylor Swift (concert) that was just a few weeks ago – incredible environment of fun, incredible environment where they can some and know they’re safe. We have plans."

Police Chief Ann Kirkpatrick speaking at press conference on New Year Day following Terrorist attack on Bourbon St. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. SCOTT CLAUSE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is a terrorist. The terrorist is going to be hellbent no matter what, to create carnage and to destroy, but we as a city and as a law enforcement community have already proven over time that we can handle and manage these large crowds."

"The Super Bowl is still in play," she continued. "We are going to harden our target. We will correct any kind of gaps that there have been – those will be corrected. And you will see today, you will experience today, what we can do."

As Kirkpatrick mentioned, the Sugar Bowl between Georgia and Notre Dame will take place on Thursday with kickoff set for 4:00 PM ET from the Superdome. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Wednesday night, but officials made the decision to postpone the game for one day.

Kirkpatrick was among the first to speak at a news conference after the deadly attack took place. She opened up her comments by stating that "the city has been impacted by a terror attack." FBI Special Agent Aletha Duncan contradicted that statement and explained that the event was "not a terrorist attack," but later the FBI as well as President Joe Biden confirmed that the incident was being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Tags
Written by

Mark covers all sports at OutKick while keeping a close eye on the world of professional golf. He graduated from the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga before earning his master's degree in journalism from the University of Tennessee. He somehow survived living in Knoxville despite ‘Rocky Top’ being his least favorite song ever written. Before joining OutKick, he wrote for various outlets including SB Nation, The Spun, and BroBible. Mark was also a writer for the Chicago Cubs Double-A affiliate in 2016 when the team won the World Series. He's still waiting for his championship ring to arrive. Follow him on Twitter @itismarkharris.