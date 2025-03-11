New Era Pulls Accidentally Vulgar Special Edition Texas Rangers Hat From Stores

After royally screwing up this Texas Rangers hat, it might be time for the designers at New Era to brush up on their Spanish.

New Era, the official on-field cap of Major League Baseball, unveiled its new Overlap 59FIFTY collection on Monday, and it's objectively awful. The design, which was duplicated for all 30 MLB clubs, features the team logo slapped on top of the team name.

And you can buy them for the low, low price of $44.99 each on Fanatics.

I'm sure it was a nice idea in theory, but the execution is a complete mess — especially the Rangers' version.

When you replace the "X" in Texas with the "T" logo, you get …well, a vulgar Spanish slang word for female breasts. And to make matters worse, there are A LOT of Spanish speakers in Texas.

These Rangers hats have since been pulled and are no longer available on the Fanatics website.

Vulgarities aside, the design is just horrendous. Not only are the team names illegible, but the letter logos on top turn them into completely different (albeit, nonsensical) words.

For example:

This snafu is reminiscent of another New Era design fail that happened in September 2024. In an attempt to create a "shadow" effect, the apparel company created a literal "ass hat" for Oakland fans.

Which, given the state of the club, was actually appropriate.

New Era has a relationship with MLB dating back nearly a century. New Era supplied its first game-used MLB caps in 1934, according to the league, and has been linked with America's Pastime ever since.

Baseball is a game that prides itself on tradition. Maybe it's time for the designers at New Era to stop trying to be flashy and just stick with the classic uniform caps.