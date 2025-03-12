New Era ‘Overlap’ Hats Going For Big Bucks On eBay After Being Pulled From Stores

If you want one of those disastrous new Overlap 59FIFTY caps from New Era, you might have to fork over some serious cash.

New Era, the official on-field cap of Major League Baseball, unveiled this new collection on Monday, and it's objectively awful. The design, which was duplicated for all 30 MLB clubs, features the team logo slapped on top of the team name. Or in some cases, the city name.

The caps are available for $44.99 each on Fanatics. Well, some of them are, anyway.

After their release, fans on social media quickly noticed a problem with a few of the hats — most notably, the Texas Rangers version.

When you replace the "X" in Texas with the "T" logo, you get "TETAS," a vulgar Spanish slang word for female breasts. And to make matters worse, there are A LOT of Spanish speakers in Texas.

Once aware of its mistake, New Era pulled these hats from the website.

Shortly afterward, it pulled two more hats: the Los Angeles Angels cap that read "ANAELS" and the Houston Astros' "ASHOS" cap.

If you really love these hats, though, you may still be able to snag one. Some of them have made their way to eBay.

The only problem, though, is you'll have to have some deep pockets if you want to be a proud supporter of the TETAS, ANAELS or ASHOS. The price of these design-fail caps reached as high as $950 on the online auction site on Wednesday.

Don't worry, though! All 27 other teams — including ARIANA (Diamondbacks), BOBON (Red Sox) & MASERS (Mariners) — are still available for the original retail price on Fanatics. At least for now.