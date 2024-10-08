With Season Probably Lost, Patriots Turn To Rookie QB Drake Maye

The future is now in New England. After starting 1-4 behind veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, head coach Jerod Mayo reportedly plans to start rookie Drake Maye against the Houston Texans in Week 6.

The question for the Patriots was never "if" Maye was going to start at quarterback, but rather "when" Maye was going to start. It appears that we have our answer.

OutKick's Armando Salguero reported on Monday that the team was leaning toward starting its rookie quarterback.

"Signs things are about to change are peaking through in New England now, and we're not talking about the calendar flipping to a new month or the leaves getting ready to change color. Instead, this is about Drake Maye starting for the Patriots," he wrote.

There's really no reason for New England not to give Maye a shot. The team is 1-4 and nowhere near a playoff contender.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Patriots have the second-longest odds to win the Super Bowl this season, only ahead of the lowly Carolina Panthers.

Across the NFL, rookie quarterbacks are experiencing unprecedented success this season. The Washington Commanders are 4-1 behind Jayden Daniels, the Chicago Bears are 3-2 with Caleb Williams and even the Denver Broncos have a winning record with Bo Nix (though mostly due to the team's defense).

With Maye expected to start on Sunday, he will become the fourth first-round QB from the 2024 draft to make a start this season.

Six QBs were taken in the first round, but Minnesota Vikings' rookie J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending injury in the preseason and the Atlanta Falcons have Kirk Cousins playing ahead of Michael Penix.

Of all the quarterbacks, though, Maye finds himself in the worst spot. The Patriots' roster is completely bereft of talent, particularly on offense.

He'll be throwing passes to the likes of Kendrick Bourne, Demario Douglas and rookie Ja'Lynn Polk. Not ideal.

Oh, and the offensive line ranks 28th in pass blocking.

So, good news, bad news, Drake!

The good news is that you're the starting quarterback of an NFL franchise and there are only 32 of those in the world!

The bad news is that the team is the New England Patriots.

Good luck, kid, you're gonna need it.