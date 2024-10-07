Signs Drake Maye About To Begin His Time As New England Patriots Starting QB Are Everywhere

Signs things are about to change are peaking through in New England now, and we're not talking about the calendar flipping to a new month or the leaves getting ready to change color. Instead this is about Drake Maye starting for the Patriots.

It's coming.

It might even be fair to say it's looming.

Patriots Change QB Messaging

As recently as last week, Patriots coach Jerod Mayo said Jacoby Brissett was "100 percent our starter ," even following the team's second consecutive game in which the offense failed to score more than one touchdown.

Well, following New England's fourth consecutive loss, and the third consecutive game in which the offense failed to score more than one touchdown, the answer has changed.

"What I would say is I think I've been pretty consistent in my messaging, is that every single week, I should say, every single day, we're all being evaluated," Mayo said on Monday. "It's no different now. That's kind of how I see it."

Looking for Jacoby Brissett is "100 percent" the starter quote here.

Still looking.

Yeah, not there.

Jacoby Brissett Has Struggled

Brissett was unspectacular (again) in a titillating 15-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and, frankly, everyone understands that's not good.

"Um, you know, it just wasn't good enough," Mayo said. "I thought we played well enough defensively and on special teams to win the football game. And, look, as the quarterback, he understands this.

"He touched the ball on every single play and we didn't win the game or score enough points to win the game. I think he would echo that same sentiment that it wasn't good enough."

Brissett's problem, and what the Patriots are seriously weighing, is that there is an alternative in Maye.

Teams Winning With Rookie QBs

And that alternative was selected with the No. 3 overall selection in the April draft to eventually not only be better than Brissett, but among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

But so far, the Patriots have kept Maye on the sideline so he can learn. And develop.

This while other rookies such as Jayden Daniels, Caleb Williams, and Bo Nix are starting for their teams and winning games.

"I've watched those guys on film," Mayo admitted. "I would say each situation is unique and so is our situation. I think you hit it on the head, those guys it was a little bumpy at first, Jayden Daniels aside. But those guys are playing at a high level.

"It's natural for fans and for the media to say, ‘Well, we have a good quarterback waiting in the wings as well.’ But at the same time, our mentality is how do we develop him? How do we get other guys on the field around him to develop? And move forward from there."

Jerod Mayo Weighing Factors

The trouble the Patriots have weighed and probably still face is that it is hard to put a rookie quarterback in the lineup and hope he plays well when the supporting cast is largely incapable of being supportive.

Perhaps a veteran quarterback such as Brissett is better equipped to overcome that – he hasn't been – but a rookie quarterback would have very little chance to do it.

But even amid that framework issue, there are signs of change. For example, the Patriots offensive line that has struggled so much with injuries and opposing defenses was, well, solid on Sunday.

"I think they did a pretty good job," Mayo said. "Obviously, there was some pressure throughout the day, but also there were also some pockets that seemed pretty clean, and you have to marry it all up as you evaluate the quarterback spot and the offensive line on a per-play basis. But I did think they showed some fight yesterday."

That is important.

The Patriots are losing. Their veteran starting quarterback is struggling even as the defense, special teams and now the offensive line is playing well enough.

These are signs the next move is inserting Drake Maye into the starting lineup.