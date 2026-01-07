Born Under Tyranny, Patriots Kicker Andy Borregales Calls Nicolás Maduro's Capture An Act of Justice

For Andy Borregales and millions like him, dictator Nicolas Maduro's fall means hope, justice and finally coming home.

Standing at his locker after a 38-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales wasn’t just celebrating a win on the field.

For the Caracas-born rookie, born under Hugo Chávez’s dictatorship, the weekend delivered a much more significant triumph. It was the capture of Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

"I was half asleep [Saturday morning]. My wife told me, ‘We just captured Maduro.’ I was like, ‘What?! What are you talking about?’ Then I saw the news," Borregales told reporters, as relayed by MassLive.

For Borregales, the moment was deeply personal.

Borregales was only a toddler when his family fled Venezuela in search of freedom. His family escaped a regime that would only grow more repressive after Maduro took over.

Maduro's governance and economic collapse contributed to the displacement of millions. His capture came in a precision midnight strike by U.S. elite forces, ordered by President Donald Trump.

"At the end of the day, a lot of us Venezuelans are happy," Borregales said.

"It’s been 26 years of hardship. That’s why my parents had to leave and came here. That’s really why a lot of us left. I’m in support of [Maduro’s capture]. My whole family had to move out."

While political arguments erupted across the United States regarding the operation’s methods, much of the backlash was directed squarely at Trump himself, largely from critics who had long opposed his presidency.

Borregales made it clear that for those who lived the nightmare, the result outweighed the debate.

To Borregales, the end of the tyranny was justice.

That remained true regardless of the political chicanery surrounding the "how." The dictator’s capture sparked immediate celebration across the diaspora.

"Even back home in Miami, there was a gas station filled with Venezuelans, gathering and cheering, playing music," Borregales said.

"So many had to leave their home country, not really by choice, but to have a better future."

Under Maduro’s rule, Venezuela was subjected to systematic tyranny, hyperinflation and widespread starvation, resulting in mass deaths.

For Borregales, the downfall of the regime means he can finally think about returning to his roots.

"I came to the States when I was about to turn 2. I don’t remember it. Going back would mean a lot. I could see where I’m from, where my parents grew up," he said.

"Hopefully, things keep getting better and I can go back and visit."

Reflecting on the global reaction, Borregales said the dictator's capture resonated far beyond Venezuela.

"It’s been awesome. It’s a Latino thing and a Hispanic thing. It gives them something to connect with."

For Borregales and millions like him, the removal of the dictator signals hope, justice, and a real chance to finally reclaim their home.

