New Details Show Marcus Morris Sr. Busted in $265K Casino Fraud Scandal

Marcus Morris has to pay up after cheating the House.

Pay up or remain locked up.

Free-agent NBA player Marcus Morris, Sr., is still in custody following his arrest over the weekend at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida. More details about the situation have emerged, revealing that Morris is facing fraud charges for allegedly scamming two Las Vegas casinos with counterfeit checks.

Morris accumulated more than $265,000 in stolen funds, as reported by the New York Post. According to the outlet, he allegedly stole $115,000 from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in May 2024. In June 2024, just one month later, he reportedly scammed the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino, acquiring an additional $115,000.

In both instances, Morris received the money but never repaid it after the checks bounced.

Marcus Morris, one-half of the NBA's Morris twins (along with his twin brother Markieff), was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Sunday. He is being held without bond because of a felony out-of-state warrant. Morris, a 13-year veteran of the league, has played a total of 832 career games. He is now transitioning into a media role, frequently appearing on ESPN's shows "Get Up" and "First Take."

Marcus must repay the money to the casinos and will only be released to Nevada authorities for extradition, according to the Post.

On social media, Morris' attorney and brother Markieff pushed back against the allegations of fraud looming over Marcus. His attorney, Yony Noy, issued the following statement after Morris' arrest Sunday:

"Just so everyone understands this is zero fraud here or whatever crap outlets have said regarding fake checks or whatever the hell," Noy declared. "This is due to an outstanding marker with a casino. Apparently, if you have over $1,200, they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!"

Markieff Morris supported his twin on social media.

"The wording is crazy. Damn for that amount of money they’ll embarrass you in the airport with your family," he wrote.

"They got y’all really thinking bro did some fraud s**t. They could have came to the crib for all that. When y’all hear the real story on this s–t man. All I can say is Lesson learned. Bro will tell y’all tomorrow. This weird s**t gave me a headache. Can’t stop nothin!"

