NBA's Morris Twins Challenge Nikola Jokic’s Giant Brothers To Boxing Showdown

The Morris brothers want to fight Nikola Jokic's hulking brothers ... and all we can say is GOOD LUCK.

Markieff and Marcus Morris joined Shaquille O'Neal on his podcast, picking at old wounds concerning the Jokic brothers.

Nikola Jokic, star of the Denver Nuggets, has two massive brothers, Strahinja and Nemanja, who previously clashed with the Morris twins after Markieff sparked a beef with Nikola in a 2021 game with a hard foul.

Jokic retaliated by shoving Markieff in the back, and the twins caused a stir, suggesting they were ready for a brawl.

Shaq and co-host Adam Lefkoe (nails on a chalkboard) brought up the topic during an interview with the Morris brothers, prompting the twins to issue a challenge for a boxing match.

"I'm super scared of Jokic's brother," Lefkoe said. "That guy is massive. He's got a mohawk and everything."

The fiery Morris twins responded, eager to throw down with the burly Jokic brothers.

"What does that mean?" Markieff shot back at Lefkoe. "The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We're big too. I'm 6-10, 270 lbs. It ain't like I'm a small guy."

The Morris brothers raised one stipulation: the 2v2 fight must be pure boxing, no MMA.

"As long as you can't use your feet. No kicking," Marcus Morris said, noting that Nemanja has experience as an MMA fighter.

Meanwhile, Strahinja, standing 6-foot-11 and roughly 290 lbs., made headlines in 2024 for assaulting a heckling Lakers fan during a postseason series between Denver and LA.

With internet celebrity boxing all the rage, there's a decent chance this hypothetical fight could happen, though the Morris brothers seem far more eager for it.

