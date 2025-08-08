A New Crop Of Joe Milton Suckers Is Born Every Offseason

The offseason hype train is a concept many football fans are familiar with.

Different players just seem to generate more buzz before the start of each season, be it warranted or otherwise.

No football player is more emblematic of this concept than Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback Joe Milton, and much like the pigskin equivalent of Benito Mussolini, this hype train is running right on time.

Ah yes, it appears we have reached the "look how far Joe Milton can throw a football" portion of the offseason, and not a moment too soon.

This happens every offseason: Milton shows off his absolute bazooka for an arm, writers and fans fall in love (and who could blame them), then everyone slowly finds out it takes more than just a Howitzer attached to your right shoulder to play quarterback at a high level.

Let's get the obvious out of the way right off the bat: yes, Joe Milton can throw a football through a cement wall.

He's been wowing people with his real-life 99 throw power since high school.

But it didn't help him at Michigan. It didn't help him at Tennessee. And so far, it isn't helping him much in the NFL.

You can tell who the college football fans are on X though, because they are the ones who are - accurately - warning people not to fall for the "Joe Milton arm strength" trap.

They say there is a sucker born every minute, but in the NFL, it looks like Joe Milton is birthing a new crop of suckers every offseason.

Heed my warnings and don't fall for the deep ball videos.

Write it on your arm, Memento style, if you must.

Then again, I could probably use a helping of my own advice, lest I draft Kyle Pitts to my fantasy football team again this season.

We all have our crosses to bear, I suppose.