Lord, Forgive Me, But I Am Back On The Kyle Pitts Hype Train Again

I swore I wouldn't do this to myself again.

After three consecutive years of drafting Kyle Pitts as my TE1 in at least one of my fantasy football leagues, I said "never again."

I had been hurt too many times before, and I wasn't going to let this 6'6", 245lbs, 4.40-40-yard dash cyborg dupe me once more.

But then I saw this quote from Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., and all those words that the angel on my shoulder sang into my ear went right out the other side.

I feel like Bart Simpson at the chalkboard writing "I will not let the Kyle Pitts hype train consume me" over and over again after reading this.

I love training camp lies, they are some of my favorite parts of the sport, and this one just sucked me up like a million-dollar hooker.

Saying Kyle Pitts is going to get plenty of passes thrown his way has perked the ears of every fantasy owner from coast to coast.

It's not just me getting excited here. Look at the sentiment of plenty of other football fans on social media after Penix dropped this bombshell of a quote from the first week of fall camp.

I feel seen! I feel vindicated!

I legitimately thought it was just my nostalgia for Kyle Pitts during his days as a Florida Gator, seeing as how he is one of the links to the last time that offense was even watchable, but apparently, I am not alone.

Realistically, though, this is probably just another in a long line of reports coming out of different teams' training camps every summer.

I can't tell you how many times I have heard "so-and-so looks unguardable at camp so far" only for said player to pull a Hudini by mid-September and never be seen again.

I am hoping Pitts figures it out and lives up to the potential that made him a top-five pick back in the 2021 NFL Draft, but I am definitely in "see it to believe it mode."

As long as Penix and the Falcons can keep force-feeding Pitts the ball, though, there's a spot open on my fantasy team for him.