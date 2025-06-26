Nets' First Round Draft Pick Danny Wolf May Not Be Aware That Brooklyn Is In New York

Wolf was drafted by Brooklyn in Brooklyn, but may not know where that city actually is.

The Brooklyn Nets drafted Danny Wolf with the 27th overall pick during the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft, and the seven-footer and his family wasted absolutely no time in delivering some memorable content.

Wolf was one of 24 players invited to be in the green room at the NBA Draft, which is typically a strong sign that his name would be called at least early-ish in the first round. He ultimately had to wait until the fourth-to-last pick of the opening round to hear his name, and when that moment did come, his family let out some very real tears.

Raptors NBA Draft Pick Appears To Say 'Fu-k' After Being Selected By Toronto, May Not Want To Move To Canada

While his mother was emotional, his brother was beside himself, and legitimately wept while watching his brother up on stage.

Wolf's brother stole the show on Wednesday night and could very well be on his way to becoming a generational meme that the Internet and social media will lean on for years to come, but it's a specific moment during his post-pick interview that needs to be dissected.

Wolf's mom explained that she was so excited for her son to be going to New York, which immediately prompted Wolf to correct her multiple times by saying "Brooklyn."

For those unaware, Brooklyn is located in New York. It is one of five boroughs in New York City, and is also located in New York State.

Surely Wolf, who spent his first two college basketball seasons at Yale before transferring to Michigan, is aware that Brooklyn is in New York, but you never know these days. He may have heard the words ‘New York’ come out of his mom's mouth and thought about the Knicks in Manhattan, but nevertheless, Brooklyn is indeed in New York.

Sadly, you could go ask plenty of 21-year-olds such as Wolf if Brooklyn was in New York and you'd get met with plenty of incorrect answers.

An added layer to the mystery: Wolf was standing in Brooklyn when he made the comments, as the 2025 NBA Draft was hosted at Barclays Center, home of the team he was just drafted by.