Raptors NBA Draft Pick Appears To Say 'Fu-k' After Being Selected By Toronto, May Not Want To Move To Canada

The South Carolina native may not bee thrilled about moving out of the States.

Collin Murray-Boyles wouldn't be the first player to be upset about which NBA team drafted them, but he could be the first to drop an f-bomb on national television seconds after his name was called.

Murray-Boyles was drafted ninth overall by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night, and while every mock draft imaginable predicted him to be drafted right around the No. 10 spot, he didn't appear to be too pleased about landing in Toronto.

Seconds after the Raptors drafted him, Murray-Boyles stood up, shook his head a couple of times, and appeared to say "fu-k" before putting on a smile and hugging his family.

Maybe Murray-Boyles let out a ‘fu-k’ because he was happy to have the NBA Draft process officially behind him, but the shaking of the head kind of hurts that theory.

The Brooklyn Nets selected Egor Demin out of Russia with the eighth overall pick, while the Houston Rockets drafted Khaman Maluach out of South Sudan with the No. 10 pick. Moving to New York City to play for the Nets or joining Kevin Durant in Houston may have been a more exciting prospect for Murray-Boyles than moving to Canada to play for a team that went 30-52 a year ago.

If that's the case, you can't blame the guy for wanting to stay in the United States.

After his moment on the draft floor went viral, positive comments from Murray-Boyles about potentially playing for the Raptors made the rounds on social media as well.

"They have a lot of good scorers, they have Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, the list goes on," he told Libaan Osman of The Toronto Star. "They have guys. I feel like I can be somebody that can come in and be a handyman, do that dirty work."

The Raptors have the ninth pick of the second round, and it'll be interesting to see who the franchise selects, and more specifically, how they react.