Netflix CEO Claims Streamer Doesn't Want To Add More NFL Games

When the NFL and Netflix agreed to an exclusive Christmas Day package in 2024, industry sources expected the streaming service to play a major role in the league’s next media rights negotiations in 2029-30. But Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters says otherwise.

"It doesn’t really fit with our strategy," Peters told CNBC when asked about bidding on more NFL packages. "We want to be disciplined and pursue a more bespoke set of live event rights."

Of course, Peters's statement doesn’t rule out future interest. Netflix revealed no hints about its Christmas Day deal or its WWE Raw deal before the deals were announced. The company is known for keeping negotiations quiet.

It’s also possible Netflix wants to create the illusion that it won't bid on other packages to give its competitors a false sense of security. If traditional networks think Netflix isn’t a threat to drive up prices, they might put aside less money for the NFL and allocate resources elsewhere. Just a thought.

That said, OutKick explained last month how a recent comment from commissioner Roger Goodell could limit Netflix's ability to extend its relationship with the league. For background, Goodell told CNBC that while the NFL can't opt out of its current media rights agreements until 2029-30, it can begin negotiations as early as 2026.

The catch: the NFL can only negotiate with its current partners signed to those deals, as in ESPN/ABC, NBC, CBS, Amazon Prime, and Fox. (Note: Netflix's Christmas Day package is not part of the broad rights agreement the NFL signed with its other partners in 2021.)

So, unless one of the current partners chooses to part ways with the NFL (not happening), any sort of musical chairs will have to take place between the five companies.

Now, the NFL would like to add a sixth partner to the rotation by way of an international slate. Goodel has recently spoken about the possibility of adding 17 international games per season, creating a new package for bidders. However, a weekly Sunday morning slate of games overseas is unlikely to appeal to Netflix's selective strategy of focusing on marquee attractions.

The Browns vs. Jags at 9:30 a.m. ET in London hardly fits the bill. That opportunity may instead appeal to YouTube, which streamed an NFL game from Brazil earlier this season.

Prediction: Netflix will look to add an extra game on Thanksgiving or a playoff game, not a weekly package.

As for how the NFL can add Apple and its $3.77 trillion market cap into the mix, the league will have to get creative. And we expect it will.