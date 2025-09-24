NFL Could Begin New TV Neogations Next Year, Says Roger Goodell

Roger Goodell signaled the NFL could open media rights negotiations as soon as 2026, potentially reshaping its $111 billion deal and drawing new interest from major streamers.

The NFL is expected to opt out of its current media rights agreements in 2029-30, but commissioner Roger Goodell said the league could begin negotiations as early as 2026.

"I think our partners would want to sit down and talk to us at any time, and we continue to dialogue with them. I like that opportunity," Goodell told CNBC on Wednesday. "Obviously, it’s not going to happen this year. But it could happen as early as next year."

The NFL signed an 11-year, $111 billion rights deal in 2021, which allows the league to exit after the 2029-30 season for all partners except Disney, whose agreement runs one year longer.

However, any talks before 2029 would require approval from existing partners — Disney, Comcast’s NBCUniversal, Paramount, Amazon, and Fox — and would not include outside bidders. The league appears committed to continuing with ESPN and Paramount, given its recent equity stakes in both, but it may choose to bring other packages to the open market come 2020.

Since signing its current deal, the NFL has already added Netflix (Christmas Day) and YouTube (a Week 1 Friday game) into the fold. With far larger budgets than traditional broadcasters, both tech companies could pursue expanded rights. Apple, whose sports portfolio remains limited, could also emerge as a contender.

The NFL may also seek ways to integrate more streaming without sacrificing its presence on broadcast television, such as offering a Sunday morning package for its international matchups.

A weekly package of international games starting at 9:30 am ET may not be flashy enough for Netflix. To this point, Netflix has shown more interest in select high-profile events (like boxing) than weekly live sports. The streamer might have more interest in adding a game on Thanksgiving or one of the late-season Saturday night games.

However, YouTube’s exclusive Chiefs-Chargers broadcast from Brazil this month drew about 17 million viewers. Should the NFL grow its internal slate to over 10 weeks a season, YouTube could be the frontrunner to land the package.

As Goodell notes, both the NFL and its partners are incentivized to reach new terms if it means higher annual revenue for the league and longer rights control for networks and streamers.