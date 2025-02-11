Neil deGrasse Tyson Condescends Christian Athletes Claiming They Rarely Blame God After A Loss, Gets Corrected

Neil deGrasse Tyson, the well-known astrophysicist who has slowly morphed into a Hollywood mouthpiece over the years, jumped on X the morning after Super Bowl LIX on Sunday and decided to post about athletes thanking God.

In his incredibly condescending post, Tyson claimed that it was "curious" that some athletes are quick to thank God after winning major sporting events, but they rarely "blame" God after losses.

The only purpose of Tyson's post was to stir the pot on social media, which he successfully accomplished, but he also came out as the biggest loser in the situation.

Folks on X were quick to point out examples of athletes leaning on their faith and thanking God after losses. One person pointed to Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron’s speech about the trust he has in his faith after the Longhorns' loss in the Cotton Bowl.

South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley was sure to thank God after her team's loss in the 2023 NCAA Tournament as well.

"Easter Sunday is pretty cool, but we all know who leads -- who's the reason for all seasons -- and we just don't celebrate the victories," Staley said after South Carolina's Elite Eight win on Easter Sunday in 2024. "Last year, I thanked God for even the loss because I don't want to be one-sided, and to give Him the glory when it is only befitting for wins. Easter is as significant as any other day, but He is risen."

When it comes to more recent examples of athletes praising God after losses, well, that was the first move Patrick Mahomes made on social media after he and the Kansas City Chiefs were dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

I'm sure Tyson just happened to miss Mahomes' post thanking God after the loss, he's just too smart of a person to conveniently leave out that type of blatant example, surely.

Mahomes shared his post shortly after the Chiefs' loss on Sunday while Tyson waited until the following morning to share his pointless thoughts.

Nothing about Tyson's condescending post on social media should come as a surprise. After all, this is a man who claims people can "portray the gender of our choice."

Neil deGrasse Tyson is just another ‘scientist’ who can't quite grasp fourth-grade biology.