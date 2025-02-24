Nebraska Football Team Will Pay Big Money After Cowardly Move

Nebraska's football team will write a hefty check after canceling its home-and-home series with Tennessee.

Fans of the Cornhuskers were sent into a fit of rage last week when it was announced the 2026/2027 series was being called off.

It wasn't a mutual decision.

Tennessee AD Danny White made it crystal clear the decision was 100% on the people in Lincoln.

Nebraska owes Tennessee big money after canceling games.

Not only did Nebraska pull the cowardly move of canceling the games, but they'll also be sending money to the Volunteers.

Brett McMurphy reported that the Cornhuskers owe Tennessee a buyout of $1 million for calling off the non-conference series.

Now, is $1 million going to be a huge deal to a program like Nebraska? No, but it will hopefully sting and give fans more ammo for complaining.

College football fans love big non-conference games. Nobody wants to waste time watching P4 programs play directional schools.

They want to see major programs clash on their home sites or on the road. They also don't want neutral site games, but that's a topic for another day.

Instead of going forward with the series and giving fans two awesome non-conference matchups against an SEC school, Nebraska pulled the plug and ran away.

It's pathetic, and now they'll also write a $1 million check. Clearly, they don't care because they went and did it anyway.

As I wrote last week when the news broke, Nebraska fans are great people and they deserve much better than this garbage. Hopefully, the boosters raise up their voices and get some big games on the schedule. Nobody wants to see more cancelations or money be wasted. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.