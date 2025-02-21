Nebraska Football Fans Revolt For 100% Justified Reason, Show Serious Rage

Nebraska football fans are furious with the program, and they have good reason for their rage.

The Cornhuskers canceled their upcoming 2026/2027 home-and-home series with Tennessee, and Volunteers AD Danny White made it clear it was Nebraska that canned the series.

That means one of the most exciting matchups on Matt Rhule's program's schedule has been deleted.

Nebraska football fans react to Tennessee series being canceled.

College football fans love major non-conference matchups. It's one of the coolest things about the sport. Nobody wants to play directional schools.

Fans *LOVE* welcoming another P5 program to town or hitting the road. For example, I went to Wisconsin for the Alabama game, and the city was on fire.

It's college football at its finest.

Well, Nebraska just lost one of its biggest upcoming series for years to come, and fans took to Reddit to make it clear they're not happy. I don't blame them one bit.

Check out some of the reactions below:

I was really looking forward to tailgating with some Vols. That sucks.

I was waiting yearsss to see this matchup. Oh well I guess.. Lol...

Finally a good OOC game and they canceled it.

That sucks; already had plans for all of my family to come to Knoxville for it

Lame. Just move it, man. Visiting Tennessee fans would have made Lincoln a crazy environment on game day.

Super lame.

Dumb.

I hate this

One of the biggest out of conference schools to visit in decades and we bail, this money grab is embarrassing.

This sucks. I have heard from many fans that have made plans to attend. College football putting the fans last yet again.

Noooo. This was an out of conference opponent I was looking forward to seeing at Memorial Stadium.

F*ck this. More bullsh*t that money is ruining about cfb.

God this sucks

Gonna be replaced by a pansy team the Huskers can win. Always about the money, another sh*tty non conference game.

Fans have every right to be upset. The Cornhuskers have been through some brutal years since Bo Pelini was fired.

The team is finally swinging upward….and the administration responds by snatching away an out-of-conference matchup that fans would have loved.

In what world does this make sense? It doesn't. It's cowardly, and should be treated as such. Furthermore, I've been to Lincoln for a game.

You can't find better fans in college football. The experience on a Saturday in the fall at Memorial Stadium is incredible. Tennessee fans would have had the time of their lives like I did. Instead, they will now likely replace the game with a garbage opponent.

Embrace your anger, Nebraska fans. It will keep you warm at night, and it's 100% justified. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.