Nebraska Coach Takes Swipe At Iowa Fan's Phone During Court Storm, Ends Up Hitting Assistant Coach Instead

The Iowa Hawkeyes picked up their first win against a ranked opponent this season on Tuesday night by knocking off No. 9 Nebraska, 57-52. Hawkeye fans stormed the court as the final buzzer sounded, and one fan in particular elected to troll Cornhuskers head coach Fred Hoiberg as he shook hands in front of the scorer's table, which almost led to all hell breaking loose.

As Iowa fans stormed the court, one young man shoved his phone in Hoiberg's face just as he was shaking hands with a member of the Hawkeyes' staff. The POV video the fan was recording made the rounds on social media, and you can hear him shout," nice game, buddy," at Hoiberg, which clearly sent the coach over the edge as he took a swipe at the phone.

Another video taken from the stands shows Hoiberg taking his swipe at the phone being shoved in his face, but also the fan showing off ridiculous reflexes by avoiding the lunge from the head coach. Hoiberg didn't make solid contact with the fan's phone, but did give the Iowa staffer in front of him a solid bump on the back of the neck in the process.

Hoiberg appeared to immediately apologize to the Iowa staffer, who gave him a pat on the chest after the fact.

Court storming has long been a major topic of conversation in the college basketball world, but with North Carolina's court storm after its win over Duke earlier this month, coupled with this incident at Iowa, the discussion will likely reach its fever pitch for the season in the coming days.

We've seen similar things unfold time and time again in college basketball and college football.

Essentially, every single fan who storms the playing surface has a phone out to record the moment with hopes of going viral. Thousands of young adults in tight quarters, many of whom have been drinking, looking to create a viral moment, doesn't exactly make up the safest of environments.

Then again, court storming is tradition, and no matter how much these schools are being fined for the act, as long as it's celebrated online and shown on every sports show in the country as some magical moment, it isn't going to stop.