Big Ten Basketball Team Humiliates Itself With Pathetic Court Storming, The Madness Must End: WATCH

Iowa fans should be embarrassed by their conduct after the Hawkeyes beat Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes entered Tuesday night against the Cornhuskers as safely in the tournament as of now, and definitely boosted their resume with a 57-52 win over ninth-ranked Nebraska.

It was a big win. There's no doubt about it, and I wouldn't ever downplay an unranked team beating a ranked team.

However, yet again, we saw a completely unnecessary situation unfold when the clock hit zero.

Iowa fans embarrassingly storm the court after beating Nebraska.

Iowa fans decided to storm the court after beating Nebraska, because in 2026 America, we seemingly have no standards.

It's not like Nebraska is Duke or Michigan. It's Nebraska. What are we doing here, folks?

Now, some of you will claim I'm just an old man (I'm not that old) yelling at clouds. I don't care. This nonsense of storming the court when it's 100 percent not justified has to end.

There are two scenarios where a court storming is justified:

Beating the number one ranked team in America. Winning a title. This mostly just applies to a regular season conference title because conference tournament games and NCAA Tournament games are at neutral sites for major conferences.

Did Nebraska enter the game as the top-ranked team in America? No. Did Iowa win the Big Ten regular season title on Tuesday night? No.

Then a court storming isn't justified! This isn't difficult to understand. If anything slightly impressive is justification to storm the court, then the meaning is diluted. Have we no standards anymore? Is American exceptionalism dead?

Now, I'm sure some of the snowflakes will ask, "What if Wisconsin did this?" They will attempt to claim my opinion would be different. No, it wouldn't be, and I have proof! I crushed the Badgers for a similar situation when they beat third-ranked Marquette in December 2023.

I might be a lot of things, but inconsistent isn't one of them.

What do you think about court stormings and if the situation has gone way too far? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.