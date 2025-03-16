SEC Sets NCAA Tournament Record With 14 Teams As Texas Sneaks Into Bracket

"It just means more." That's the SEC's official conference slogan. Maybe it can now change it to "it just means more teams in the NCAA Tournament than any conference ever" after the league sent a record 14 teams to the Big Dance.

The biggest question mark for the league surrounded Texas, a team that many "bracketologists" had as one of the "First Teams Out" of the tournament. But the selection committee felt differently, electing to give Texas an 11 seed and a First Four matchup against Xavier.

The other 13 SEC teams were practically locks heading into Sunday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show. The question was simply where each team would sit in the bracket.

Turns out, mostly at the top of each region. Auburn earned the #1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, with Florida also grabbing a one seed. Two SEC teams also grabbed two seeds, with Alabama and Tennessee getting those honors.

But they weren't done! Kentucky received the third seed in the Midwest, which means that if both the Wildcats and Volunteers win their first two games, they would face one another in the Sweet 16. That would be quite the matchup to start the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

NCAA Tournament is loaded with SEC teams

Texas A&M is the fourth seed in the South, which could set up a Sweet 16 matchup against Auburn. No SEC teams are on the five-seed line, one of the few lower seeds not represented by the conference.

Missouri and Ole Miss both got six seeds, Mississippi State got an eight seed, and both Georgia and Oklahoma got 9 seeds.

That brings us to 11, so we're not done! Arkansas and Vanderbilt are both on the 10-line with the aforementioned Texas getting an 11-seed.

On the Selection Show, the NCAA Tournament Committee Chair admitted that the SEC made it difficult to construct the bracket, because they wanted to avoid having more than 4 teams in any region, and they tried to avoid conference teams playing each other too early in the Big Dance.

As it sets up, there are three potential all-SEC matchups in play for the first weekend. If Oklahoma beats UConn, they will face (most likely) Florida in the Round of 32.

If Vanderbilt defeats St. Mary's, they will face (most likely) Alabama in the Round of 32.

If Texas wins its First Four matchup against Xavier and its Round of 64 game against Illinois, they could face Kentucky in the Round of 32, assuming the Wildcats defeat Troy.

Get ready for the chaos and an NCAA Tournament jam-packed with talk about the SEC.