Bracket Time: 2025 NCAA Tournament Opening Betting Odds For Every Game After Selection Sunday
Few things bring people together like March Madness. It’s the greatest betting event in sports and even non-sports fans participate in office brackets, survivor pools, and/or blow-off work to watch college hoops. The selection committee has spoken, and the field of 68 is set for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
The Big Dance tips off Tuesday, March 18 with the First Four, concluding with the men's college basketball national championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Monday, April 7. Alright, gamblers, let's start gambling. Here are the first-look betting odds for the First Four and the first-round NCAA tourney games.
2025 NCAA Tournament Opening Odds
Courtesy of DraftKings as of Sunday, March 16th at 7 p.m. ET
‘First Four’
For the 16-seed in the South Region: Alabama State vs. Saint Francis
- Moneyline: Alabama State (-166) | Saint Francis (+140)
- Spread: Alabama State -2.5 (-120) | Saint Francis +2.5 (+100)
- Total — 142.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
For the 11-seed in the South Region: North Carolina vs. San Diego State
- Moneyline: North Carolina (-142) | San Diego State (+120)
- Spread: UNC -2.5 (+100) | SDSU +2.5 (-120)
- Total — 144.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
For the 11-seed in the Midwest Region: Xavier vs. Texas
- Moneyline: Xavier (-155) | Texas (+130)
- Spread: Xavier -2.5 (-110) | Texas +2.5 (-110)
- Total — 149.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
For the 16-seed in the East Region: American vs. Mount St. Mary's
- Moneyline: American (-125) | Mount St. Mary's (+105)
- Spread: American -1.5 (-110) | Mount St. Mary's +1.5 (-110)
- Total — 133.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
East Region
8-seed Mississippi State vs. 9-seed Baylor
- Moneyline: Mississippi State (+105) | Baylor (-125)
- Spread: Mississippi State +1.5 (-110) | Baylor -1.5 (-110)
- Total — 146.5 — Over (-1050 | Under (-115)
5-seed Oregon vs. 12-seed Liberty
- Moneyline: Oregon (-225) | Liberty (+185)
- Spread: Oregon -4.5 (-118) | Liberty +4.5 (-102)
- Total — 139.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
4-seed Arizona vs. 13-seed Akron
- Moneyline: Arizona (-1450) | Akron (+850)
- Spread: Arizona -15.5 (-110) | Akron +15.5 (-110)
- Total — 166.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
6-seed BYU vs. 11-seed VCU
- Moneyline: BYU (-185) | VCU (+154)
- Spread: BYU -3.5 (115) | VCU +3.5 (-105)
- Total — 142.5 — Over (-118) | Under (-102)
3-seed Wisconsin vs. 14-seed Montana
- Moneyline: Wisconsin (-1650) | Montana (+950)
- Spread: Wisconsin -17.5 (-105) | Montana +17.5 (-115)
- Total — 148.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
7-seed Saint Mary's vs. 10-seed Vanderbilt
- Moneyline: Saint Mary's (-250) | Vanderbilt (+205)
- Spread: Saint Mary's -5.5 (-110) | Vanderbilt +5.5 (-110)
- Total — 135.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
2-seed Alabama vs. 15-seed Robert Morris
- Moneyline: Alabama (-4000) | Robert Morris (+1600)
- Spread: Alabama -22.5 (-110) | Robert Morris +22.5 (-110)
- Total — 166.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
West Region
1-seed Florida vs. 16-seed Norfolk State
- Moneyline: Florida (-10000) | Norfolk State (+3000)
- Spread: Florida -25.5 (-110) | Norfolk State +25.5 (-110)
- Total — 153.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
8-seed UConn vs. 9-seed Oklahoma
- Moneyline: UConn (-205) | Oklahoma (+170)
- Spread: UConn -4.5 (-110) | Oklahoma +4.5 (-110)
- Total — 147.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
5-seed Memphis vs. 12-seed Colorado State
- Moneyline: Memphis (+130) | Colorado State (-155)
- Spread: Memphis +2.5 (-105) | Colorado State -2.5 (-115)
- Total — 146.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
4-seed Maryland vs. 13-seed Grand Canyon
- Moneyline: Maryland (-575) | Grand Canyon (+425)
- Spread: Maryland -11.5 (-110) | Grand Canyon +11.5 (-110)
- Total — 149.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
6-seed Missouri vs. 11-seed Drake
- Moneyline: Missouri (-250) | Drake (+205)
- Spread: Missouri -5.5 (-110) | Drake +5.5 (-110)
- Total — 132.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
3-seed Texas Tech vs. 14-seed UNCW
- Moneyline: Texas Tech (-1600) | UNCW (+900)
- Spread: Texas Tech -15.5 (-110) | UNCW +15.5 (-110)
- Total — 142.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
7-seed Kansas vs. 10-seed Arkansas
- Moneyline: Kansas (-205) | Arkansas (+170)
- Spread: Kansas -4.5 (-110) | Arkansas +4.5 (-110)
- Total — 144.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
2-seed St. John's vs. 15-seed Omaha
- Moneyline: St. John's (-1650) | Omaha (+950)
- Spread: St. John's -17.5 (-115) | Omaha +17.5 (-105)
- Total — 145.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
South Region
8-seed Louisville vs. 9-seed Creighton
- Moneyline: Louisville (-125) | Creighton (+105)
- Spread: Louisville -1.5 (-110) | Creighton +1.5 (-110)
- Total — 144.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
5-seed Michigan vs. 12-seed UC San Diego
- Moneyline: Michigan (-180) | UC San Diego (+150)
- Spread: Michigan -3.5 (-110) | UC San Diego +3.5 (-110)
- Total — 140.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
4-seed Texas A&M vs. 13-seed Yale
- Moneyline: Texas A&M (-340) | Yale (+270)
- Spread: Texas A&M -.75 (-118) | Yale +7.5 (-102)
- Total — 140.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
3-seed Iowa State vs. 14-seed Lipscomb
- Moneyline: Iowa State (-950) | Lipscomb (+625)
- Spread: Iowa State -14.5 (-110) | Lipscomb +14.5 (-110)
- Total — 142.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
7-seed Marquette vs. 10-seed New Mexico
- Moneyline: Marquette (-175) | New Mexico (+145)
- Spread: Marquette -3.5 (-110) | New Mexico +3.5 (-110)
- Total — 151.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
2-seed Michigan State vs. 15-seed Bryant
- Moneyline: Michigan State (-2100) | Bryant (+1100)
- Spread: Michigan State -18.5 (-110) | Bryant +18.5 (-110)
- Total — 150.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Midwest Region
1-seed Houston vs. 16-seed SIU Edwardsville
- Moneyline: Houston (-100000) | SIU Edwardsville (+5000)
- Spread: Houston -27.5 (-110) | SIU Edwardsville +27.5 (-110)
- Total — 127.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
8-seed Gonzaga vs. 9-seed Georgia
- Moneyline: Gonzaga (-205) | Georgia (+170)
- Spread: Gonzaga -4.5 (-110) | Georgia +4.5 (-110)
- Total — 150.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
5-seed Clemson vs. 12-seed McNeese
- Moneyline: Clemson (-325) | McNeese (+260)
- Spread: Clemson -7.5 (-110) | McNeese +7.5 (-110)
- Total — 133.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
4-seed Purdue vs. 13-seed High Point
- Moneyline: Purdue (-485) | High Point (+370)
- Spread: Purdue -10.5 (-105) | High Point +10.5 (-115)
- Total — 153.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
3-seed Kentucky vs. 14-seed Troy
- Moneyline: Kentucky (-500) | Troy (+380)
- Spread: Kentucky -10.5 (-110) | Troy +10.5 (-110)
- Total — 152.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
7-seed UCLA vs. 10-seed Utah State
- Moneyline: UCLA (-230) | Utah State (+190)
- Spread: UCLA -5.5 (-105) | Utah State +5.5 (-115)
- Total — 144.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
2-seed Tennessee vs. 15-seed Wofford
- Moneyline: Tennessee (-2100) | Wofford (+1100)
- Spread: Tennessee -18.5 (-110) | Wofford +18.5 (-110)
- Total — 133.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)
_____________________________
