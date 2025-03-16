Bracket Time: 2025 NCAA Tournament Opening Betting Odds For Every Game After Selection Sunday

Few things bring people together like March Madness. It’s the greatest betting event in sports and even non-sports fans participate in office brackets, survivor pools, and/or blow-off work to watch college hoops. The selection committee has spoken, and the field of 68 is set for the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

The Big Dance tips off Tuesday, March 18 with the First Four, concluding with the men's college basketball national championship at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Monday, April 7. Alright, gamblers, let's start gambling. Here are the first-look betting odds for the First Four and the first-round NCAA tourney games.

2025 NCAA Tournament Opening Odds

Courtesy of DraftKings as of Sunday, March 16th at 7 p.m. ET

‘First Four’

For the 16-seed in the South Region: Alabama State vs. Saint Francis

Moneyline: Alabama State (-166) | Saint Francis (+140)

Spread: Alabama State -2.5 (-120) | Saint Francis +2.5 (+100)

Total — 142.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

For the 11-seed in the South Region: North Carolina vs. San Diego State

Moneyline: North Carolina (-142) | San Diego State (+120)

Spread: UNC -2.5 (+100) | SDSU +2.5 (-120)

Total — 144.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

For the 11-seed in the Midwest Region: Xavier vs. Texas

Moneyline: Xavier (-155) | Texas (+130)

Spread: Xavier -2.5 (-110) | Texas +2.5 (-110)

Total — 149.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

For the 16-seed in the East Region: American vs. Mount St. Mary's

Moneyline: American (-125) | Mount St. Mary's (+105)

Spread: American -1.5 (-110) | Mount St. Mary's +1.5 (-110)

Total — 133.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

East Region

8-seed Mississippi State vs. 9-seed Baylor

Moneyline: Mississippi State (+105) | Baylor (-125)

Spread: Mississippi State +1.5 (-110) | Baylor -1.5 (-110)

Total — 146.5 — Over (-1050 | Under (-115)

5-seed Oregon vs. 12-seed Liberty

Moneyline: Oregon (-225) | Liberty (+185)

Spread: Oregon -4.5 (-118) | Liberty +4.5 (-102)

Total — 139.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4-seed Arizona vs. 13-seed Akron

Moneyline: Arizona (-1450) | Akron (+850)

Spread: Arizona -15.5 (-110) | Akron +15.5 (-110)

Total — 166.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

6-seed BYU vs. 11-seed VCU

Moneyline: BYU (-185) | VCU (+154)

Spread: BYU -3.5 (115) | VCU +3.5 (-105)

Total — 142.5 — Over (-118) | Under (-102)

3-seed Wisconsin vs. 14-seed Montana

Moneyline: Wisconsin (-1650) | Montana (+950)

Spread: Wisconsin -17.5 (-105) | Montana +17.5 (-115)

Total — 148.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

7-seed Saint Mary's vs. 10-seed Vanderbilt

Moneyline: Saint Mary's (-250) | Vanderbilt (+205)

Spread: Saint Mary's -5.5 (-110) | Vanderbilt +5.5 (-110)

Total — 135.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

2-seed Alabama vs. 15-seed Robert Morris

Moneyline: Alabama (-4000) | Robert Morris (+1600)

Spread: Alabama -22.5 (-110) | Robert Morris +22.5 (-110)

Total — 166.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

West Region

1-seed Florida vs. 16-seed Norfolk State

Moneyline: Florida (-10000) | Norfolk State (+3000)

Spread: Florida -25.5 (-110) | Norfolk State +25.5 (-110)

Total — 153.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

8-seed UConn vs. 9-seed Oklahoma

Moneyline: UConn (-205) | Oklahoma (+170)

Spread: UConn -4.5 (-110) | Oklahoma +4.5 (-110)

Total — 147.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

5-seed Memphis vs. 12-seed Colorado State

Moneyline: Memphis (+130) | Colorado State (-155)

Spread: Memphis +2.5 (-105) | Colorado State -2.5 (-115)

Total — 146.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4-seed Maryland vs. 13-seed Grand Canyon

Moneyline: Maryland (-575) | Grand Canyon (+425)

Spread: Maryland -11.5 (-110) | Grand Canyon +11.5 (-110)

Total — 149.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

6-seed Missouri vs. 11-seed Drake

Moneyline: Missouri (-250) | Drake (+205)

Spread: Missouri -5.5 (-110) | Drake +5.5 (-110)

Total — 132.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

3-seed Texas Tech vs. 14-seed UNCW

Moneyline: Texas Tech (-1600) | UNCW (+900)

Spread: Texas Tech -15.5 (-110) | UNCW +15.5 (-110)

Total — 142.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

7-seed Kansas vs. 10-seed Arkansas

Moneyline: Kansas (-205) | Arkansas (+170)

Spread: Kansas -4.5 (-110) | Arkansas +4.5 (-110)

Total — 144.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

2-seed St. John's vs. 15-seed Omaha

Moneyline: St. John's (-1650) | Omaha (+950)

Spread: St. John's -17.5 (-115) | Omaha +17.5 (-105)

Total — 145.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

South Region

8-seed Louisville vs. 9-seed Creighton

Moneyline: Louisville (-125) | Creighton (+105)

Spread: Louisville -1.5 (-110) | Creighton +1.5 (-110)

Total — 144.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

5-seed Michigan vs. 12-seed UC San Diego

Moneyline: Michigan (-180) | UC San Diego (+150)

Spread: Michigan -3.5 (-110) | UC San Diego +3.5 (-110)

Total — 140.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4-seed Texas A&M vs. 13-seed Yale

Moneyline: Texas A&M (-340) | Yale (+270)

Spread: Texas A&M -.75 (-118) | Yale +7.5 (-102)

Total — 140.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

3-seed Iowa State vs. 14-seed Lipscomb

Moneyline: Iowa State (-950) | Lipscomb (+625)

Spread: Iowa State -14.5 (-110) | Lipscomb +14.5 (-110)

Total — 142.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

7-seed Marquette vs. 10-seed New Mexico

Moneyline: Marquette (-175) | New Mexico (+145)

Spread: Marquette -3.5 (-110) | New Mexico +3.5 (-110)

Total — 151.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

2-seed Michigan State vs. 15-seed Bryant

Moneyline: Michigan State (-2100) | Bryant (+1100)

Spread: Michigan State -18.5 (-110) | Bryant +18.5 (-110)

Total — 150.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Midwest Region

1-seed Houston vs. 16-seed SIU Edwardsville

Moneyline: Houston (-100000) | SIU Edwardsville (+5000)

Spread: Houston -27.5 (-110) | SIU Edwardsville +27.5 (-110)

Total — 127.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

8-seed Gonzaga vs. 9-seed Georgia

Moneyline: Gonzaga (-205) | Georgia (+170)

Spread: Gonzaga -4.5 (-110) | Georgia +4.5 (-110)

Total — 150.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

5-seed Clemson vs. 12-seed McNeese

Moneyline: Clemson (-325) | McNeese (+260)

Spread: Clemson -7.5 (-110) | McNeese +7.5 (-110)

Total — 133.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

4-seed Purdue vs. 13-seed High Point

Moneyline: Purdue (-485) | High Point (+370)

Spread: Purdue -10.5 (-105) | High Point +10.5 (-115)

Total — 153.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

3-seed Kentucky vs. 14-seed Troy

Moneyline: Kentucky (-500) | Troy (+380)

Spread: Kentucky -10.5 (-110) | Troy +10.5 (-110)

Total — 152.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

7-seed UCLA vs. 10-seed Utah State

Moneyline: UCLA (-230) | Utah State (+190)

Spread: UCLA -5.5 (-105) | Utah State +5.5 (-115)

Total — 144.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

2-seed Tennessee vs. 15-seed Wofford

Moneyline: Tennessee (-2100) | Wofford (+1100)

Spread: Tennessee -18.5 (-110) | Wofford +18.5 (-110)

Total — 133.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

