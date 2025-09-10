NCAA Has 'Permanently Suspended' Three Men's Basketball Players After Gambling Investigation

The NCAA has been cracking down on gambling by student-athletes and coaches, and the latest investigation has resulted in three players from Fresno State and San Jose State being permanently suspended for betting on their own basketball games. The schools were not punished.

An NCAA investigation found that Mykell Robinson and Steven Vasquez, who were roommates at Fresno State during the 2023-24 season before Vasquez transferred to SJSU, had been working together to manipulate games. Jalen Weaver was also participating.

"In January 2025, Robinson and Vasquez — who was then competing for San Jose State — discussed over text message that Robinson planned to underperform in several statistical categories during one regular-season game," according to the NCAA's findings.

"Robinson, Vasquez and a third party bet a combined $2,200 on Robinson for his under-line performance in those categories," the NCAA said. "As a result of Robinson's underperformance, a $15,950 payout was redistributed among those who had bet."

While playing at Fresno State, Mykell Robinson had participated in daily fantasy sports, placing thirteen bets on his performance, tied to over/under prop bets, which also included how own games.

Since there was a connection between the players, the NCAA uncovered text messages that detailed how they would bet on these games. This ended up leading to further manipulation.

"Notably, Robinson placed multiple bets on Weaver — who was Robinson's teammate at Fresno State — including two bets placed before a game in late December 2024 after he and Weaver exchanged information about their respective betting lines," the NCAA noted.

"As a result of that coordination, Weaver also placed a $50 prop bet on a parlay for himself, Robinson and a third student-athlete, and he won $260."

Mykell Robinson and Steven Vasquez decided not to participate in the NCAA's investigation of this matter, while Jalen Weaver helped the NCAA with their inquiry.

This is the latest incident of gambling in college athletics, with the federal government also investigating a myriad of schools in a