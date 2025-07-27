NBA Free Agent Marcus Morris Sr. Arrested In Florida On Felony Fraud Charge

NBAer lands in major trouble.

NBA free agent Marcus Morris was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on Sunday, and faces fraud charges. 

Marcus is one-half of the Morris Twins, including brother Markieff Morris, who last played for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2023-24 season and is a free agent. Early reports indicate that Morris is being held without bond on a felony out-of-state warrant for writing a bad check. TMZ first reported the news, but no further details were provided on Morris' arrest.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 04: Markieff Morris #88 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the Los Angeles Clippers look on during the game at Staples Center on April 04, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

This arrest also marks another bit of legal trouble for the Morris brothers. 

In 2011, Marcus Morris was issued a misdemeanor battery citation following a nightclub incident while he was attending the University of Kansas. 

A few years later, in 2015, Morris and Markieff faced felony charges of aggravated assault in Phoenix, linked to an alleged attack on Erik Hood.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Marcus Morris Sr. #8 of the LA Clippers celebrates his three pointer with Luke Kennard #5, Terance Mann #14 and Paul George #13 during a 119-115 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MA - MAY 15:  Marcus Morris #13 of the Boston Celtics reacts in the second half against the Cleveland Cavaliers during Game Two of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 15, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Morris Bros have long attempted to play enforcer-type roles in the league, though in Marcus Morris' case, his services are still in free agency. Marcus held brief stints with the Cavaliers and 76ers in recent seasons.

READ: NBA's Morris Twins Challenge Nikola Jokic’s Giant Brothers To Boxing Showdown

The 13-year veteran played 832 career games and is transitioning to a media role, with frequent roles on ESPN's "Get Up" and "First Take."

The twins were in recent headlines because of their challenge extended to Nikola Jokic's towering Serbian brothers, calling them to a boxing match over old grievances involving the Denver Nuggets star.

