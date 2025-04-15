NBA Star Jrue Holiday Addresses Bradley Beal Comparison That Reportedly Upset Suns Star

The hot gossip following an NBA coach’s firing never fails to deliver.

This year, buzz surfaced in the fallout of Phoenix Suns coach Mike Budenholzer’s dismissal, reportedly involving Suns Big 3 player Bradley Beal.

As expected, the locker room struggled under Budenholzer’s leadership.

One major gripe centered on Beal, with allegations that Budenholzer told the $50 million-per-year star to play more like Jrue Holiday, a former player under Bud.

READ: Suns Coach Mike Budenholzer Dumped By Phoenix After One Season

Beal reportedly couldn’t stomach the comparison. While Beal’s opinions seemingly carry less weight on the team than those of All-Star teammates Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, the bad blood with Budenholzer may have fueled ill feelings.

These tensions likely contributed to Budenholzer’s exit. Rumored rifts between Budenholzer and Booker have also surfaced, adding to the drama.

Meanwhile, Jrue Holiday caught wind of the talked-about comparison with Beal and responded, calling it bizarre due to their contrasting playing styles.

Holiday is recognized as an elite three-and-D player, while Beal commands offenses with his adept scoring ability and limited defensive contributions.

Holiday said (via NBA Insider Chris Haynes), "I guess I have nothing to say because this is the first time I’m hearing about it. I think me and Brad are different players. And I also don’t know what he meant by saying that. But we are different players. Brad is an elite scorer and he’s had somewhat of an off year.

"So I feel like just things are different. It’s tough to go from where he was, somewhere like in Washington, and then kind of experience the experience that he’s been going through.

"I just don’t know why people gotta bring me into it. Let me just do me, go out here and try to win as many rings as I can."

To give Budenholzer some grace, Beal never fully jelled with the Suns or its stars. He missed the most games out of Phoenix’s Big 3 and caused headaches for the Suns’ front office by refusing to waive his no-trade clause.

Clearly, Beal wanted the franchise more than they wanted the declining All-Star.

The straw that ultimately broke the camel’s back for Budenholzer was missing the playoffs, finishing 11th in the West, and failing to address Phoenix’s longstanding issues, like playing capable defense.

The coach fell victim to the dysfunction that has plagued the Suns recently.

He was fired after just one season, following in the footsteps of previous coach Frank Vogel, who also didn’t get beyond his first year. Phoenix has cycled through seven different coaches in the past decade.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela