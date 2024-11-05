NBA Punishes Joel Embiid After Physical Altercation With Columnist

The NBA took action against Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid after his recent interactions with a columnist where Embiid shouted at the man and shoved him.

NBA exec Joe Dumars posted the decision Tuesday, announcing that Embiid will sit out three games without pay. Embiid has yet to play a game for Philly this season.

The scene involving Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes happened Saturday night after a 76ers loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Embiid had been aware of a recent story by Hayes where the columnist mentioned Embiid's son and his late brother.

The NBA punished Embiid, stating that media-player interactions should remain non-physical.

"Mutual respect is paramount to the relationship between players and media in the NBA," Dumars stated. "While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical."

In his article, Hayes criticized Embiid's lack of availability to start the year for the one-win 76ers (as of Oct. 5).

Hayes' column read, in part: "Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career. He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er."

Joel mentioned Hayes before the physical altercation. When he discovered the columnist was present Saturday night, Embiid made vague threats toward Hayes.

Embiid reportedly challenged Hayes to confront him "like a man" and warned him to refrain from mentioning family members when criticizing the player.

To start the season, the 76ers announced that Embiid would be sidelined to mitigate late-season injuries.

Hayes argued that fans should receive refunds for live games when stars are 'deliberately' sidelined, piggybacking on the NBA's "load management" dilemma.

Did the columnist go too far? Or is Embiid entirely wrong for shoving the reporter?

