NBA Investigating Joel Embiid After Sixers Big Man Reportedly Shoves Columnist Over Story He Didn't Like

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has yet to play a single minute this NBA season but has managed to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Following Philadelphia's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, the team's fourth loss in five games, Embiid shoved a columnist in the locker room, according to ESPN's Shams Charania, who also reported that the NBA is aware of the incident and is commencing an investigation.

According to the Associated Press, Embiid's frustration was directed at Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes after he mentioned Embiid's late brother and son, both named Arthur, in columns questioning his professionalism, effort and his fitness following the Paris Olympics.

"The next time you bring up my dead brother and my son again, you are going to see what I’m going to do to you and I’m going to have to ... live with the consequences," Embiid reportedly said to Hayes.

Embiid continued pressing, with several instances of profanity in the next few sentences. Hayes offered an apology, which the big man did not want. "That’s not the f——— first time," Embiid said.

Hayes reportedly didn't just sit there and take it, either.

According to the report, Embiid later said that he didn't care what reporters said and wrote about him, to which Hayes replied, "But you do."

Not long after, Embiid reportedly pushed Hayes on the shoulder while the team’s public relations chief got between them.

Embiid's frustration with Hayes may have reached a fever pitch on Saturday night, but it began the day prior when the big man called out "Marcus, whatever his name is" during a press conference.

Hayes recently wrote a column claiming that the team should consider giving fans refunds when Embiid doesn't play. This led the All-Star to address Hayes and the Philadelphia media as a whole with a scathing comment.

It's unclear when Embiid will make his season debut for the 76ers this season, and the NBA investigation into his back-and-forth with Hayes may impact the timeline.