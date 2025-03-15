NBA Investigating Thunder For Sitting Healthy Players

The National Basketball Association has launched an investigation into the Oklahoma City Thunder for a potential violation of league rules.

The investigation stems from a game on March 7 between the Thunder and the Portland Trail Blazers in OKC. The Thunder sat six key players, with the full list and injury report designation below:

Shai Gilgeous Alexander: Out (Rest)

Cason Wallace: Out (Knee)

Jalen Williams: Out (Wrist)

Luguentz Dort: Out (Right Patellofemoral Soreness)

Chet Holmgren: Out (Lower Leg)

Isaiah Hartenstein: Out (Nasal Fracture)

That represents their entire usual starting five, along with Wallace, who's arguably their most important bench player.

Five of the six players played in the team's previous game against the Memphis Grizzlies on March 5, and all six played in their next game against the Denver Nuggets on the 9.

NBA Load Management Problems Refuse To Go Away

The league instituted new rules for the 2023-2024 season designed to try and combat the load management problems that'd become prevalent across the sport.

Teams are not supposed to rest more than one "star player," essentially someone named to the All-Star team or as an All-NBA selection in the past three seasons. Those star players are also supposed to be available for nationally televised games. Other rules include limiting "rest" games or longer-term "shutdowns."

The two "star players" on the Thunder are Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, and as both sat out, the league is investigating whether Williams' wrist injury was legitimate.

The Utah Jazz were recently fined $100,000 for their handling of star player Lauri Markkanen.

Really, the entire incident highlights that the NBA's problems with "load management" are here to stay. And it's a large part of the underlying issue with the league's declining popularity. Fans, understandably, have been frustrated by repetitive play, a boring, chuck up 3's style, and seeing stars "rest" even when there's an off-day between games.

Whether the Thunder did violate the policy or not, imagine attending or watching a game where your favorite team's six best players all sit out. Against another team already headed for the lottery. Oh, and the league openly hates and despises your political views too.

Welcome to the modern NBA!