NBA Punishes Utah Jazz With 100K Fine For Needlessly Resting Star Player

The NBA is pushing to ensure players and teams commit to playing their full slate of games, prompting the league to implement strict rules to crack down on star players being rested without a valid reason.

This week, the NBA enforced that rule, fining the Utah Jazz $100,000 for resting star forward Lauri Markkanen during a matchup against the Washington Wizards on March 5.

Markkanen hasn’t played for the Jazz since February 22, with the team citing back issues as the cause. The league investigated his absence from the March 5 game and concluded Utah unnecessarily held him out, despite evidence suggesting he was healthy enough to play.

The NBA released the following statement:

"The NBA announced today that the Utah Jazz organization has been fined $100,000 for violating the league's Player Participation Policy. …

"The Policy, which was adopted prior to the 2023-24 season, is intended to promote participation in the NBA's regular season."

Markkanen, under a five-year, $238 million contract, has appeared in 43 games this season, averaging 19.3 points and 6.1 rebounds.

With salary caps and player contracts soaring in recent years, the NBA naturally seeks a return on its investment.

In past seasons, "load management" rest periods have also increased, often for players who simply don’t feel like playing a particular game.

Fans have voiced frustration over paying steep ticket prices only to discover their team’s star player might not suit up.

Player empowerment in the NBA has been frequently cited as the root cause of rampant load management.

The NBA’s Player Participation Policy penalizes teams $100,000 or more for resting healthy star players during marquee games and prohibits teams from resting multiple stars simultaneously.

Teams must also balance home and road rests, prioritizing home games.

Players must play 65 games to qualify for the league's top awards, such as MVP or All-NBA honors.

NBA stars wanted to mess around; now they're discovering the consequences.

