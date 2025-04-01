NBA Hands Suspensions To Five Players Involved In Pistons, Timberwolves Skirmish

The NBA has dropped the hammer on players caught up in Sunday’s brawl between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, a clash that spilled from the court into the stands.

What started with seven players earning technical fouls and ejections escalated into a full-blown spectacle, and now the league has laid out its punishments.

Isaiah Stewart, dubbed one of the NBA’s top bullies, drew the heaviest blow: a two-game suspension, the stiffest penalty of the bunch.

Stew's Pistons teammates Marcus Sasser and Ron Holland — who helped ignite the chaos — each landed a one-game ban, set to be served Wednesday.

NBA exec Joe Dumars unveiled Tuesday's rulings, noting, "The length of Stewart’s suspension reflects his repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts."

For Stewart, the Pistons center’s penchant for flagrant fouls and fight-starting antics earned him the harsher sentence.

As "Beef Stew" was ushered off the Target Center court, he couldn’t resist a final jab, pointing proudly at his Pistons jersey to taunt the booing home crowd.

On the Timberwolves’ side, Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo each copped one-game suspensions for squaring up with Holland after the rookie’s foul on Reid. They’ll sit out Tuesday against Denver.

Video footage captured Holland in tears as team staff scrambled to separate the players.

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Timberwolves assistant Pablo Prigioni weren’t spared in the chaos — both got tossed for jumping into the fray.

In the NBA, bad blood doesn’t settle easily.

