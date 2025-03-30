Pistons, Timberwolves Shoving Match Finishes With 7 Ejections: VIDEO

A mosh pit erupted between the Detroit Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves, with all the shoving and screaming ultimately leading to seven ejections.

Naz Reid and Donte DiVincenzo clashed with Pistons rookie Ron Holland after he fouled Reid. Tensions boiled over, and a scrum broke out at Target Center, even spilling into the stands.

Players went wild, including the typically fiery Isaiah Stewart, known as one of the NBA's more cold-blooded brawlers.

As "Beef Stew" was escorted off the court, he stared intently at the home crowd, pointing proudly to his jersey, repping Detroit.

The shoving match ignited in the second quarter, with Detroit leading by 10.

Minnesota Timberwolves lost Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and assistant coach Pablo Prigioni to ejections.

On Detroit's side, they lost four guys — Holland, Stewart and guard Marcus Sasser — including head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

The personnel involved should expect to hear from the NBA's disciplinary office in the coming days.

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.