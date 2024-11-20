Navy Goes Full 'Top Gun' With Epic Uniforms For Army Rivalry Game: PHOTOS

Navy will be wearing some incredibly patriotic and awesome uniforms for the rivalry game against Army.

Army/Navy is one of the best rivalries in all of sports, and both teams bring their best when it comes to the uniforms for the matchup.

The Black Knights will wear uniforms honoring the 101st Airborne and its heroic actions in the Battle of the Bulge.

Army set the bar high, and Navy did its best with some pretty awesome unis.

Navy unveils uniforms for the game against Army.

The Midshipmen revealed Wednesday that the team will wear uniforms honoring the Jolly Rogers fighter squadron (official modern name VFA-103).

That's right, Navy will rock uniforms honoring all the brave men who fly around the skies taking the fight to the enemy.

Check out the reveal video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. It's something straight out of "Top Gun."

You can take a closer look at the uniforms in the photos below. They're incredibly impressive.

Navy announced the following details of the epic uniforms:

"The Navy football uniform color blocking for the Army-Navy game mimics the iconic color of the Jolly Rogers aircraft. Representing the Jolly Rogers tail design, the neck of the jersey incorporates the dark Navy blue color and the Jolly Rogers insignia. The uniform collar striping is a direct reference to the classic stripe found on the top edge of the tail fin. The Navy wordmark is inspired by the wordmark found on the side of the aircraft and the uniform numbers model the aircraft side number on the fuselage and the trailing edge flap of the wings. The sleeves feature the traditional Jolly Rogers angled stripe, with 9 total chevrons (jersey + pant) on either side. This pays tribute to the nine aircrafts flown throughout the squadron's history. "Fear the Bones" is incorporated into the interior collar as a discoverable detail. The locker tag draws inspiration from the iconic VF-84 tail fin design with a drop shadow "JR" (Jolly Rogers) composition. Featured on the side panels of the pant, the microtext honors the six Jolly Rogers squadrons that have exemplified what it means to bear the skull and cross bones. The helmet design is a culmination of the past and present Jolly Rogers aviator helmets. Featuring the iconic VF-84 helmet design, chevrons are incorporated with the skull on the sides of the helmet as well as chevrons representing the nine different aircraft that the Jolly Rogers have flown in the striping of the helmet. The Jolly Rogers tagline Fear the Bones is on the bumper of the helmet. A white base coat with reflective qualities was used to represent VFA-103's helmet."

Navy nailed it with these uniforms. The Jolly Rogers unit was first introduced in WWII, and absolutely dominated the Japanese in the Pacific.

The squadron racked up more than 150 kills. The VFA-103 hasn't looked back since, and continues to stay in the fight.

Also, how awesome is "Here's to the bones" for a tagline/slogan? I've never heard that before in my life, and I might have to start using it. I get goosebumps just thinking about it.

Now, are these uniforms as cool as Army's Battle of the Bulge ones? I'd have to say no, but they're still pretty great. What I do know for sure is both teams are going to look great when they meet on the field December 14th. Let me know which uniform you like more at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.