Army Unveils Epic Uniforms Honoring Legendary WWII Heroes: PHOTOS

Army has officially won when it comes to having the coolest uniforms in college football.

The Black Knights unveiled the team's uniforms for the upcoming rivalry game against Navy, and it's going to be hard for any program to beat it.

The uniforms honor the 101st Airborne and the division's heroic stand in Bastogne during the Battle of the Bulge.

Against overwhelming odds, armor, artillery and manpower, the 101st held the line as the German war machine threw everything it had at the brave American heroes.

Now, the Black Knights will honor the division with uniforms that are so cool that they need to be seen to be believed.

Check out the reveal video below.

Anyone who says these uniforms aren't epic should be ignored for the rest of time. There's great uniforms, elite uniforms and then there's these beastly unis. Can you feel the patriotism flow through you?

The details are downright incredible. The shoulders feature fake snow, Bastogne is stitched on the chest, the front of the helmet features jump wings, , the back of the helmet says "Rendezvous With Destiny," and the helmets feature the card suit markings used by the 101st paratroopers from Normandy throughout the war in Europe.

Are you ready to run through a wall right now? I sure am.

The Battle of the Bulge is one of America's greatest achievements. The Germans threw a massive counter-attack at the Americans in Belgium, and the 101st was rushed in without proper resources to hold the Germans off.

American General Anthony McAuliffe had just one word when asked by the Germans to surrender or face total annihilation:

"Nuts!"

The 101st Airborne held the line and stopped the German advance cold. The division's heroic stand is best portrayed in "Band of Brothers" - a series I watch at least once a year.

The church scene crushes me every single time.

Now, Army will honor the men who pushed back the Germans eighty years ago in one of WWII's most famous battles. As a proud American, I couldn't be more impressed with the uniforms and the gesture from the Black Knights.