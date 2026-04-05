Nationals Celebrate 21st Birthday With Fan Crushing Ceremonial First Sip

Now this is how you celebrate your 21st.

Hey, want to feel old for a second?

It has been 21 years since the Expos bid adieu to Montreal and set up shop in our nation's capital as the Washington Nationals.

In fact, Saturday, April 4 was the 21st anniversary of the team's first-ever game, an 8-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on the road.

So, the team decided to celebrate, and they came up with something great.

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At 21, the team is allowed to legally drink. But seeing as there's no way for the team as an entity to take a swig of beer, they got the next best thing.

Enter: Sorcha Lewis.

Lewis was born on April 4, 2005, meaning that she turned 21 on Saturday.

So, the team had her come out and take a ceremonial first sip of beer.

Well, first legal sip of beer, because… something tells me she has done this before.

Good lord. Sorcha threw that back like a grizzled veteran.

Talk about a cool 21st birthday story! Most people have lame ones.

Imagine Sorcha out at an office happy hour and everyone starts talking about their 21st birthday.

"My friends and I went to the beach."

"I went to Nashville."

"I drank cheap margaritas at Chili's until I puked."

Tales of 21st birthday exploits like that are a dime a dozen.

But do you know what isn't?

Taking the ceremonial first sip sponsored by Anheuser-Busch to celebrate the Nationals' 21st anniversary.

Sorcha drops that one on her co-workers at this hypothetical office happy hour I made up, and they'll all quiet down real fast.

So, happy birthday to Sorcha (who I'm sure got a couple more brewskis as the game went on) and congratulations to the Nationals on 21 years in DC.