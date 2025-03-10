Nasty Political Rumor Has Race Fans Livid, NASCAR's Streaming Decision Shows They Don't Care & Horny Dale Jr!

Well, I guess this is the year of Christopher Bell. Great! That'll drive ratings through the ROOF! Nothing like three Christopher Bell wins in a row to really get the juices flowing for the 2025 NASCAR season.

Mix in a William Byron repeat at Daytona, and we've got ourselves a modern-day Earnhardt/Gordon scenario unfolding. It's uncanny!

Look, I don't wanna be negative on the second Monday of March (whatever that means). I don't. And I thought yesterday was a decent little automobile race. Not the best, but Phoenix never is. A late caution saved the day, though, as they usually do in this sport.

But, really? Another Christopher Bell win? My God. The fellas in marketing must be shitting bricks this morning. Oh well. This is what y'all get paid the big bucks for! Go get 'em.

We'll talk about Phoenix plenty today. Well, not a ton, actually. Again, we didn't get great racing Sunday until the final few laps.

I'd also like to check in with Katherine Legge, who made her Cup debut and turned on the horny internet along the way, and also address the rumor going 'round the mill that the upcoming race in Mexico City is in peril due to foreign relations.

That's right. Will tariffs – and, you know, crime – keep NASCAR out of that terrible country? We'll see!

Three regular tires, some Sunoco racing fuel, and one stupid option tire from Phoenix, which, frankly, felt dumb … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Thank God For Late Yellah’s' edition – is LIVE!

Solid finish, but the tire thing felt silly

Fine, I'll say it … again. I'm not a fan of NASCAR manipulating races with two versions of tires. Sorry, I'm just not. It's fine when they do it for an All-Star race, but for an actual race that counts? Eh.

It just felt forced yesterday, no? Like, NASCAR forced guys like Ty Dillon and Ryan Preece on us at Phoenix, when those guys wouldn't have been up front in a million years otherwise.

I'd hate to start our day with an analytics lesson, but LOOK at these numbers:

Good God. The guys on the faster tire looked like 2001 Barry Bonds out there! I loved me some prime Barry (put him in the hall!), but come on.

Do we really need Ryan Preece passing Christopher Bell with 77 laps to go? Is this what we're going for?

Quick pit stop here to crush NASCAR for something unrelated!

Come on. How confused was the sweet old grandma at home when she saw a No. 60 car she'd never seen in her life pass her favorite driver for the lead late in the race?

Actually, you know what? If she's anything like mine, she was just happy to be watching the actual race.

I told you last year that this new streaming deal would be a pain in the ass and ultimately destroy what older fans you have left, and that is exactly what is happening right now with the Xfinity Series and the CW.

Look, the CW is fine. Don't love Adam Alexander, but the production is fine.

This ain't about the CW, per say. This is about NASCAR and the CW not putting the Saturday Xfinity race on the app. It's ridiculous, and it's hurting the series, big time.

NASCAR, listen here, and listen good: NOBODY HAS THE CW. Nobody. Most of the world uses YouTube TV or Fubo, and neither of those get the CW (for the most part).

I spent hours last week trying to figure out why my 87-year-old grandmother couldn't watch the Xfinity race on the CW app on her TV, because I was under the impression it was easy, and free.

And it is … as long as you don't want to watch the actual race. You can watch "battle cams" on the CW, but not the live broadcast. Do y'all understand how dumb that is? How ass-backwards this stupid deal looks right now?

It's nonsense, it's disgusting, and, frankly, it takes up a lot of my time.

We're three races in. Fix this, NASCAR. I am begging you. I don't want to spend the next 47 Saturday nights debriefing with my grandma on how the Busch race played out. Sorry. Love her to death, but I don't know that I have that in me.

This was a great finish, though:

Gulf of Earnhardt!

Everyone is pissed at Aric Almirola today, but whatever. It's two Cup guys racing for the win in the Busch Series. Who cares? That's EXACTLY where you put someone's ass in the wall. No consequences. No points on the line. No risk.

Just go for it. Aric with an A hasn't won in, like, a decade at this point. I would've put Bowman in the wall, too. Easy call.

All 64 people who watched it live got a great show, too! My grandma LOVED the finish while watching the replay Sunday morning on the CW app.

How do y'all feel about this new CW nonsense? Lemme know! Zach.Dean@Outkick.com.

And if y'all think she's confused now, just wait until the summer race in Mexico City gets canceled because of the ongoing trade war with Mexico!

It'll take a MONTH to explain that one.

Happy Kyle, tight Legge (oh no) & horny Dale!

Yeah, I mean, look … I've seen this one percolating for a while now, but didn't wanna say anything because it all seems unfounded. But, once Bob chimes in, that's basically the green light to say something.

The original rumor was that NASCAR was going to pull out of Mexico and replace it with the insufferable Daytona road course. God, that would have been just awful. I don't care about Mexico – frankly, I'd rather ‘em stay in the US of A anyway – but good God, please don’t replace it with the Daytona road course.

That course sucked. The racing was never, ever good. Stock cars don't belong on that course, trust me. IF you get tariffed out of Mexico, 1) count your blessings, and 2) maybe head to Kentucky, Rockingham or Chicagoland.

Although, let's be honest, is Chicagoland any safer than Mexico? At least you wouldn't have to return the bullet-proof vest you bought for the race!

OK, couple quickies on the way out. First up? Let's check in with Katherine Legge after she became the first woman to start a Cup race Sunday since Danica Patrick:

Okeeeeeeeeeeeeedokee! Moving on. I ain't touching that one. Kathy finished 30th, for those wondering.

Next? Kyle Busch ain't a fan of Austin Cindric getting off easy after last week's hook at COTA:

Not sure if Cindric pulls a ton of weight in NASCAR circles, but perhaps racing for Penske does? Not sure what else Rowdy means here, although he is right.

Chase Elliott got suspended. Kyle got suspended. Lord knows Denny and Bubba have been, too. Let's just put it in the rulebook and move on. And while you're at it, NASCAR, fix the CW app!

Finally, let's check in with horny Dale Jr.!

Dale Jr. being a juggling boobies and poking butt guy is the least surprising thing I've heard. Ain't nothing he didn't see growing up.

It's called good, Christian, family values, you animals. Love Junior. Love Amy. Love the Earnhardts.

Raise hell, Praise Dale!

See you in Vegas.