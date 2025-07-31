NASCAR Team Unveils Stellar 'King Of The Hill' Paint Scheme

We live in the age of the one-off paint scheme in NASCAR, whether we like it or not. On one hand, it stinks to not have as many instantly recognizable on-track cars like Richard Petty's No. 43 STP cars, Dale Earnhardt's Wrangler and GM Goodwrench No. 3 cars, and Jeff Gordon's "Rainbow Warrior" Dupont No. 24 car.

But on the flipside, it means we get to see a lot of teams showing off cool looks especially as they have to find creative ways to bring in sponsor dollars (which is the genesis of the seemingly constantly changing looks) and one NASCAR team is going to have a car paying homage to a guy who I think would probably agree with me on everything I just said about paint schemes, and that is the one and only Hank Hill.

I don't know if you're aware, but after 15 years in hibernation, Mike Judge and Hulu are bringing back the legendary animated series King of the Hill, with 10 new episodes premiering on August 4.

READ: THE LATEST ‘KING OF THE HILL’ TRAILER HAS MY HOPES UP

So, to the folks at Hulu and King of the Hill wisely thought of a way to get the show's return in front of as many people as possible and decided to phone up Garage 66 and MBM Motorsports and they'll now have a slick-looking paint scheme on Joey Gase's cars for both the NASCAR Cup Series race and the NASCAR Xfinity Series race this weekend at Iowa Speedway.

I'll tell you what, those are a couple of fine-looking hot rods, right there.

That scheme will be on Gase's No. 53 Chevrolet for the Xfinity Series race on Saturday, and then on Sunday, he'll be behind the wheel of the No. 66 Ford Mustang for the Cup Series race with both versions using slight variations of the same paint scheme.

It's a cool idea, and I know I'm going to be hunkering down to watch some new King of the Hill next week!