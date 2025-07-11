The Latest King Of The Hill Trailer Has My Hopes Up

Whenever a TV show you like gets the reboot treatment, it's normal to have a mix of emotions.

On one hand, you're excited to see new episodes, but on the other, sometimes they change the things that made you like the show in the first place.

This is how I felt when I found out that King of the Hill was making a return, especially when I learned that in this version of the series, all of the characters would be more than a decade older.

So Bobby Hill? Yup, he's now in his 20s.

I wasn't so sure about it, but the latest trailer officially has my hopes up that this is going to be very, very good.

Check it out:

Alright… now I'm nervous for another reason, and that's because, after that trailer, with plenty of great jokes that feel so much like classic King of the Hill, my hopes are high.

If there's one thing I've learned in my life, it's that getting your hopes up can be a bad thing, especially as it pertains to comedy trailers.

Now, this is a little trickier to do for a TV series with a bunch of episodes, but I'm sure we've all been burned at some point or another by a comedy film that crams a bunch of jokes into the trailer, but when you see the movie, you realize those were the only jokes in the film.

For me, it was the movie The Happytime Murders. I was conned into believing a cop buddy movie with puppets would be the comedic event of 2018.

I was mistaken.

But I think this iteration of King of the Hill looks like it has some serious potential with plenty of modern nonsense for Hank to criticize, and I know I'll be checking it out.

The 10-episode reboot will premiere on August 4 on Hulu.