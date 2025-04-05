NASCAR Team Goofs On Dale Earnhardt Jr.-Lamar Jackson Number Drama

This week, news broke of a trademark dispute between Baltimore Ravens quarterback and NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. over the use of certain versions of the No. 8, and it's been getting a lot of reactions.

Most of those reactions are something to the effect of, "This is ridiculous."

One NASCAR team decided to have a little bit of fun with the story on Saturday, ahead of the Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

That team was RFK Racing, which posted a photo of its two cars — Brad Keselowski's No. 6 Ford Mustang and Chris Buescher's No. 17 Ford Mustang — with a great caption poking fun at the Jr.-Jackson situation.

I don't know, guys, are those racecars or quarterbacks? Some people might get confused.

I understand the importance of trademarks and protecting your brand, but it's obviously gotten pretty ridiculous. There's no scenario in which anyone would get mixed up between Dale Jr. and Lamar Jackson.

It seems that this has been happening more lately. Remember when the Utah Hockey Club had trademark requests for the name "Yeti" denied because it was too similar to the cooler company?

Again, I'm confident that most people can discern the difference between a hockey team and an overpriced cooler.

Again, I get it, you should be able to protect your brand… but it keeps me awake at night that there are like two dozen programs in the NCAA that use Wildcats as a nickname, and there doesn't seem to be a problem. I mean, the SEC has three teams which are the Tigers!

How is that not an issue, but we've got beef over a number and a hockey team can't share a name with a cooler?!

I just don't get it.

Dammit, where's the Tylenol?…