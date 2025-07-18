NASCAR Should Have Roofs On Tracks, And Bristol May Actually Get One

Some folks may call me a Lib, but I don't care. I'm all in on NASCAR putting retractable roofs on every single track.

Well, OK. Not every single track. I don't think it's feasible at places like Daytona or Talladega. But at Bristol Motor Speedway? The Last Great Colosseum? Oh, hell yes. Let's make it happen!

And, wouldn't you know it … Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith told NASCAR on Fox's Kevin Harvick this week that not only is putting a roof on Bristol a dream of his, but it's absolutely "doable."

Dream big!

Let's get this done, NASCAR

"The dream, I think the thing that would be awesome to do, and we could do it, is to put a roof on Bristol one day. Would love that.

Yeah. And I mean, then the things you could do there, it would be, you know, we’ve got a baseball game coming up next month in Bristol. We’ve got we’ve, we’ve done a football game. You know, we could do WrestleMania.

You could have, you know, who knows what, the biggest UFC fight in the world. Yeah, a roof on Bristol would be a big dream. That’d be pretty wild. It’s doable. It’d be loud. We can hang the biggest TV in the world over the top of Bristol. We can put a roof on it."

Amen, Marcus. Let's get to work!

Again, I've long vouched for something like this in NASCAR. It seems so outlandish that nobody really broaches the topic, but it sounds possible at certain tracks.

Bristol. Martinsville. Darlington (although I wouldn't touch that one). Richmond. The short tracks could 100% be fitted with a retractable roof. And those, by the way, are the ones that could use it.

All of those places are in cold-weather areas, which means spring races there usually get a ton of rain/snow.

Throw a retractable roof on there and BAM – let's go racing, boys!

Obviously, it would have to be retractable because of, I assume, the whole carbon monoxide thing. Right? The same reason you shouldn't close that pesky garage door when the car's on.

Now, NASCAR has also floated the idea of really killing their fanbase and going completely electric down the road, so perhaps it doesn't have to be retractable? Who knows?

Regardless, I'd love Marcus Smith to put his nuts on the table and go for it here. Why not? You ain't hurting the integrity of the track. You're gonna ultimately help the local economy. You'd eliminate potential weather delays, which, in turn, may even mean you get NASCAR's championship race down the road.

Hell, you may even be able to throw your hat in the ring for a Super Bowl at some point. You don't think greedy Roger Goodell wouldn't entertain the idea? Of course he would. You can jam over 140,000 people in that place. It would be amazing.

Sure, it would probably cost taxpayers billions of dollars, but whatever! You only live once.

Let's get a roof on Bristol and start cracking some skulls.