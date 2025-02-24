NASCAR Ruins Another Race With Soft, Liberal Behavior, Listen To A Hungover Dale Jr. Voicemail & What A Rant!

Atlanta did it again! That place is unreal. Another automobile race, and another three-wide finish that we'll be telling our kids about some day.

I've looked at the picture of the finish a dozen times this morning, and I still can't figure out if Christopher Bell crossed the stripe first. Insane. What a race.

Just kidding! NASCAR is run by a punch of pansies who, once again, ruined a finish. There was no finish. The race ended under caution because cars were wrecking on the backstretch.

Now, why would NASCAR throw the yellow for a wreck on the backstretch, when the start/finish line is … nowhere near the backstretch? No idea, folks. I'm sure they'll tell us it was for safety reasons. I say hogwash.

I'm so tired of this. It's exhausting. Hey, NASCAR – quit giving us blue balls! It ain't fun. Do they do this in IndyCar? Is that why FOX keeps shoving that series down our throats? What a mess.

We'll get to it today, obviously.

What else? I've got Kyle Busch – and the rest of the garage, for that matter – wanting to murder poor Carson Hocevar, William Byron shooting his shot with Sabrina Carpenter (what a sentence!) and a drunk Dale Jr. voicemail that I can't get enough of.

Let's get back to leaving voicemails, people. When was the last time YOU left one? Let's normalize them again, because they lead to some special moments. You'll see.

Four tires, a couple drops of Sunoco racin' fuel, and maybe some Secret Service detail for Carson … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘Make NASCAR Stop Ruining Races Again!' edition – is LIVE!

STOP throwing the yellow flag, NASCAR. PLEASE!

So, there are two schools of thoughts with this one.

1. NASCAR did the right thing even though it sucked, because 'sAfeTy FiRsT!'

2. NASCAR is making it up as they go, and they keep ruining what would be all-time finishes.

Obviously, I'm in camp No. 2. And, of course, that's the right one. The wokes are in No. 1. You wanna hang with the wokes? Go to Door No. 1! If not, stay here with us.

Here's the finish you've seen a billion times by now:

Yeah, I mean, it's such garbage. What are we doing here? You've got the leaders coming to the final turn three-wide, and you're gonna throw a caution for a wreck that will in no way, shape or form impact the finish? Don't give me "they could run over debris!" crap. That's nonsense.

And you know what? Don't give me the "someone could be seriously hurt, they need to check on them!" crap, either. Come on. It's an extra 10 seconds. The safety crew can get there just the same without the caution.

And no, I don't think the leaders would've blown through the checkered flag and then proceeded to go another mile at full throttle and run over all the wrecked cars. I just don't believe they'd do that. Frankly, they'd have to be idiots to do that. If they're idiots, I want them out of the sport. How about that?

And don't even get me started on the lack of consistency in NASCAR. They raced to the finish at Daytona last week under pretty much the exact same circumstances, but they couldn't do the same at Atlanta? None of it makes sense.

NASCAR has the same problem the NFL does with officiating. We get all these great games in the fall, only for them to be completely ruined by an awful call at the end. It literally happened for nearly every big game last year. Believe me, I had to write about it.

It ruined the NFL last season, and it's ruining NASCAR right now. Grow a set of nuts and quit throwing the caution. You had a chance to be the talk of the internet this morning. Remember last year at Atlanta? The finish went viral for days. It was great for NASCAR. It was perfect.

We were gonna get that here, and they peed on themselves instead. Congrats.

Let's check in with Kyle Busch!

Idiots! What a waste of a Sunday. Oh well. Still beats the hell outta watching basketball.

And let me also say this before anyone comes in here and bitches about me being too negative … I think Atlanta has become the best track on the schedule. It's overtaken Daytona completely. It's not even close right now. Atlanta is what Daytona wants to be.

Agree? Disagree? Think I'm a dummy? Zach.Dean@OutKick.com!

You can move around without wrecking, the cars are a little harder to handle, it's all a little more in the drivers' hands. I love Atlanta. Hell, I may go this summer. This ain't about Atlanta. It's about NASCAR being run by a bunch of softies.

Get DOGE in there, STAT! Let's clean house and start again.

Speaking of firing people to the sun, let's check in with Kyle Busch, who had a nice day yesterday but was one of the 14 drivers who was wrecked by Carson Hocevar:

He wasn't alone!

"I don't care if I wreck the whole f--king field. I'm over him. He's a douchebag and I'm gonna wreck his ass!"

I mean, just vintage Kyle Busch right there. Doesn't get much better than that, folks. Glad to have the old Rowdy back this season.

He was so miserable last year and, frankly, just mailed it in sometime around July. Not this year. He's got the piss and vinegar FLOWING through the body right now, and he's ready to crack some skulls.

PS: Douchebag? Haven't heard that phrase in 10 years. Maybe 20. Electric.

Now, as you can glean from Rowdy's rant … this wasn't the first time he's had a run-in with poor, young, inexperienced Carson Hocevar.

And, of course, he wasn't alone:

Dale Jr., presidential Ricky & horny William!

Honestly … I think I'm #TeamCarson here. I know the whole garage is out for blood this morning, and they're all probably in the right … to an extent.

But, this is also a young kid, driving for a lower-level team, who has never won a Cup race, and now he's … got a chance to win a Cup race. Might be his only chance. A win at this level opens up all sorts of doors for folks. All it takes is one, and Carson had a legit shot yesterday.

I'd be moving asses outta the way, too! Move over, Rowdy! Bye-bye, Blaney! Adios, Ross! We ain't here to start a boy band. We're here to win automobile races!

OK, couple quickies on the way out (hey now!). First up? I knew when I saw Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rocking a patriotic ‘47’ hat last week that it was gonna FLY off the shelves … and I was right!

Talk about something just FALLING into your lap. Incredible. The Libs must be fuming this morning. GREAT way to start the week.

Next? A hungover Dale Jr. with an all-time voicemail:

I mean, he's just the best. What you see is what you get with Junior. Same guy all the time. It's not a shtick.

Brad thew-up on the porch last night, and that's about all I got.

Also … tenderloin benedict? Sounds unreal. God, I love brunch. By FAR the best of all the meal times. Not even close.

1. Brunch

2. Dinner

3. Breakfast

4. Lunch

You're welcome!

Finally, on the way out, William Byron shot his shot with Sabrina Carpenter this week because that's what two-time Daytona 500 champs do, and golly, do I respect the hell outta it.

Vet move. Can't wait to see how this goes.

See you at COTA.