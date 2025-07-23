NASCAR Kills Wokeness With Most Pro-America Commercial In Decades

NASCAR and the Navy teamed up for news that'll infuriate the Libs.

Well … NASCAR might be all the way back. I'm not 100% positive yet, but buddy, they're getting awfully close.

The series made official Wednesday what has been rumored for a few weeks now: NASCAR will run a race on the San Diego Naval base next summer. That's right. An actual race. With cars. With people. With garages and pit stalls.

Don't know how they're gonna do it. But I do know when – Father's Day weekend. Incredible. Better yet, they pumped out this three-minute video to make the news official, and it's a far-cry from the insufferable BLM days just five years ago.

What a culture shift:

This is the way, NASCAR!

I mean, this is the good stuff right here. Dale Earnhardt would be proud, and that's not something I've been able to type much in the past few years.

But NASCAR has gone through a pretty heavy shift over the past 12(ish) months, and this is just the next step. They've had Donald Trump at the Daytona 500. Riley Gaines gave an invocation. Pete Hegseth was the Coke 600.

The only DEI left in the sport is whatever's left of Dale's old team.

And now … this. No idea if this will work. But boy, it's off to a good start. Putting a race on a Naval base? Good luck. Glad I ain't drawing up those plans. But I'll be locked the hell in come next summer.

And here's the best part: next summer's race will REPLACE the insufferable Chicago Street Race that, frankly, that city didn't want.

Let's just call a spade a spade here. Chicago didn't want NASCAR, and the racing never worked there. They tried. It stunk. And now, they've moved that date to the US Naval base to line up with the Navy's 250th birthday next summer.

The course, according to NASCAR's Executive VP, Ben Kennedy, will be roughly three miles and will utilize the tarmac and the apron areas of the runways. It'll be open to "tens of thousands" of fans. The ultimate design is still being … designed.

"This is another historic moment for our sport," he added Wednesday.

More importantly, a step back in the right direction.



