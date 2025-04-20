NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle Drops Thousands Of Easter Eggs Out Of Helicopter For Kids In North Carolina

Greg Biffle continues to be the hero North Carolina needs.

After Hurricane Helene ravaged the western part of the state last fall, the NASCAR legend immediately took action — hopping in a helicopter to deliver supplies to victims and to rescue people who were stranded in the mountains and needed help.

"I got a message that somebody needed help, somebody needed to be airlifted out and I just thought, ‘If I don’t go, who’s going to?’" Biffle told Fox Sports' NASCAR broadcaster Mike Joy. "We had no idea at that point what we were going to see. And once I got in the air and got up there and saw this, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’

"No communication, no power, roads are blocked. And this is in a city setting here, but when you get up in the mountains there’s no access anywhere. So it was… just jumped into action and off we went."

And his efforts didn't stop there. In the weeks following the devastating hurricane, Biffle continued to lead donation drives and trips to deliver supplies, food, fuel, medications and even Starlink devices to North Carolina residents that the Biden Administration largely abandoned.

"I think it’s something that people just weren’t ready for. How’s a hurricane hit the mountains?" Biffle said. "I think it caught everybody off guard that how do you get in there?

"There’s a tree down every 30 feet for miles and miles and then when you get there the road’s washed out, the bridge is washed out. The water’s 60 feet deep over the roadway. The water just took everything in its path. All the race teams came and brought supplies and helped out. It was a tremendous thing to see the humanitarian effort of just people in general."

With the area still rebuilding, Biffle hasn't forgotten about the people who lost their homes and livelihoods to the natural disaster. So on Saturday, he decided to give back — yet again — in a fun way.

The 55-year-old fired up his personal helicopter, put his buddy Aaron in an Easter Bunny suit and dropped thousands of Easter eggs for the kids of Western North Carolina to hunt and enjoy.

According to his YouTube video, Biffle's egg drop was done in support of the Valley Hope Foundation — a non-profit established to "restore hope and rebuild lives in North Carolina and surrounding communities" in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

Originally from Vancouver, Wash., Greg Biffle has strong ties to North Carolina thanks to the years he spent racing in NASCAR. He owns a large property in the state's South Mountains as well as a UTV shop, Pace Offroad, in Mooresville, N.C.